Manchester United have been told they have big problems in attack with pundit Ally McCoist naming the one player he considers the “best of a bad bunch” and with Erik ten Hag’s most-expensive ever signing, Antony, coming in for some heavy criticism.

The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup fourth-round with a 7-0 trouncing of League One Barnsley on Tuesday night, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scoring a brace. And while the result came off the back of a 3-0 win at Southampton at the weekend, Manchester United will be aware they need to add more consistency to their game.

One man who perhaps befits the inconsistencies that have plagued United best of all is Rashford and the winger will be pleased to now have three goals to his name this season. That said, the wing department is an area of the side United have struggled with for some time and McCoist reckons that the United boss is dogged somewhat by some mediocre options.

Naming Garnacho “the best of an average bunch”, McCoist also painted a bleak outlook for Antony, who at least managed a goal from the spot in the cup win on Tuesday night.

“Let’s be honest about it,” McCoist told talkSPORT. “He [Antony] has far from set the place on fire. I have got to say, Garnacho is the one for me in the wide positions has been the best of an average bunch.

“You look at [Marcus] Rashford on the other side as well, I know he scored at the weekend, his form has not been great.

“I think Garnacho has been the best of an average bunch.”

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Antony at Man Utd: The stats behind the Brazilian’s woeful spell since big-money move

Antony faces big battle to save Man Utd career

At the start of the season, Antony had made a big promise to supporters over what to expect from him this season, highlighting his off-field issues last term and how ‘you would only see my name on the back pages’ moving forwards.

But with Amad Diallo and Garnacho both ahead of him in the pecking order, Antony has been limited to just one substitute appearance – at Brighton – so far this season, remaining as an unusued substitute in their three other games so far. He was, though, handed a start against Barnsley and played the full 90 minutes.

Ten Hag will hope Antony can rediscover his very best form, especially as it was the Dutchman who convinced club bosses to fork out such a high price for the 16-times capped Brazil winger in the first place.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, was happy to see Antony notch, albeit from the penalty spot, against the Tykes and hailed Rashford for handing over the spot-kick to him.

“They are very ambitious, very hungry,” Ten Hag told a post-match press conference. “But they also give each other the ball, they want to give assists and give each other the opportunity to score a goal like with the penalty.

“Antony needs some confidence then Rashy gives the pen to Antony which is good for the team when they are together.”

Ten Hag continued: “The goals do not only have to come from Rashford. But I know from my first season, when he scores it is always more easy.

“When you have a player in your squad who is a guarantee for goals, goals make the difference in football, we all know that. We can do a lot of good things between the boxes but football matches are decided in the box.”

Man Utd linked with double Bundesliga raid

United, meanwhile, are being linked with a double raid on the Bundesliga as sporting director Dan Ashworth looks at prospective signings to further strengthen their squad in 2025.

First up, United are being understood to be giving some consideration over a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka after the experienced midfielder was axed from their squad that thumped Holstein Kiel 6-1 over the weekend.

The 29-year-old’s deal has two years left to run at the Allianz Arena and we understand the 57-times capped Germany midfielder is a player the Red Devils would consider moving for if the price was right and with the player falling down the pecking order at Bayern.

Elsewhere, Ashworth is also understood to be keeping a close watch on Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

The 22-year-old has started the season in fine form, having played a role in four goals from four matches so far. And with Liverpool and Newcastle also among his suitors, Fichajes claims the trio wil fight it out for his signature in 2025 and with BVB unable to resist a sizeable offer.

Antony stats show a player low on confidence

Confidence is very much part and parcel of being a professional footballer and the sharp decline in Antony’s output over his time at Old Trafford illustrate a player struggling to find the form that convinced Ten Hag to reunite with him in the first place.

While at Ajax, Antony managed an pretty impressive 24 goals and 22 assists from 82 appearance. That gave him a goal contribution every 1.78 appearances while with the Eredivisie giants.

Since moving to England, that figure has dropped sharply, with just 12 goals and five assists from 84 games – a goal contribution every 4.94 outings.

Breaking down that figure further, Antony did at least show some promise in that debut campaign at Old Trafford with 10 goals and four assists coming over the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

But in the 36 appearances that have followed since, he has managed only one goal – that coming in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport back in January.

While it should be considered that the player took some time out of the game last season as he fought to clear his name after some allegations of assault made against him by a former partner, it seems he has a long road ahead of him if he is to regain both his confidence and a regular place in the side.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Former Man Utd star Martial agrees record-setting deal, with ex-Tottenham attacker surpassed