Manchester United saw wholesale changes made after Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of footballing operations in his new role as part-owner of the club.

In the summer, five players were signed, and 13 made way, including eight sales, two free transfers, one loan, and two players being left without a club entirely.

The biggest exits were the likes of Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho.

Here, TEAMtalk looks into how each of United‘s recent departures are faring since they left Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood

Though his time at United was marred by controversy, after he was suspended by the club while an investigation into allegations of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault was carried out, Greenwood has landed on his feet.

He spent last season on loan with Getafe, before United sold him to Marseille for £26.2million (€31.6m/$33.7m). Greenwood raced to five Ligue 1 goals after just his first three games in the competition. and has continued to consistently play well and find the net.

Scott McTominay

McTominay followed up the best goalscoring season of his career with United (10 goals) with a fast start at Napoli after his £25m (€30.2m/$31.6m) move.

After 12 games in all competitions, the Scot had four goals and two assists, and had helped his new club to the summit of the Serie A table, having only lost one game by that point.

His form has seen United blasted for letting him go, with multiple pundits suggesting it was a surprising decision, and Paolo Di Canio stating the club’s directors should be arrested for it.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho assisted a goal in each of his first three games as a Chelsea player in the Premier League, in an immediate showcase that he remains a useful asset in the English top flight in the right conditions.

However, he has struggled for consistent minutes at times, largely owing to the form of Pedro Neto, a fellow Blues summer signing who he competes with for a place on the left-wing.

Chelsea have a squad full of attacking talent, and though glimpses of quality have indeed been shown, Sancho has not proven he is the type of player deserving of opportunities week in, week out.

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras

After Fernandez was loaned out to Benfica, they triggered an option to buy him in the summer for approximately £5million (€6m/€6.3m).

But United have the option to buy him back, and as per TEAMtalk sources, are considering doing so, for around £16million (€19.3m/£20.2m).

That’s after he was on the winning side in nine of his first 11 games in Liga Portugal this term, with two goals and an assist coming for the left-back within those.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka equalled his tally of goals scored with United from 190 games inside 13 as a West Ham player. Indeed, he found the net for the second time as a Hammer against Arsenal in November, the following game to his first goal, coming in a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

The full-back’s reputation at United was of a frustrating player in attacking areas, but in a different system at West Ham, he is showing himself to have skills which were all too rarely on show at Old Trafford.

Willy Kambwala

Kambwala has suffered from injuries since joining Sevilla in an initial £4.63million (€5.5m/$5.9m) move.

He was able to play in just two of Sevilla’s first 17 games of the season, due to resurfacing injury troubles which had also harmed his chances of adding to 10 senior United appearances prior to his transfer.

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal has struggled to display much attacking nous since dropping down to the Championship with Burnley.

No goals in the first 14 games of his time at Turf Moor will not have been what the club expected from a player signed from United, no matter how inexperienced, and the attacking-midfielder has been sidelined on occasion, with his employers giving other players opportunities to impress instead of him.

Facundo Pellistri

Pellistri has shown glimpses of class for Panathinaikos, but has hardly terrorised defences. He scored in the second leg of UEFA Conference League qualifying, and then again in the second game in the tournament proper.

But there were no goals in Pellistri’s first 12 goals in Super League Greece, only an assist in a cameo appearance in his second game in the league, following the theme of contributing to a goal in his second game of various competitions.

Donny van de Beek

A flop at United essentially the moment he walked through the door, Van de Beek‘s reset at Girona is certainly going better than his Red Devils career ever did.

The Dutchman scored two goals and assisted two in 62 games while playing for United, and at his new employers, he reached those same figures in the first 16 games, finding his feet away from the pressures of Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane

Varane was unfortunately forced to retire after an injury stunted his chances at Como. He decided to move to the club as soon as his contract at United was up, but after 23 minutes of his debut, he was forced off with a serious knee injury.

That led to him not being included in their Serie A squad for the season, and the serious nature of the injury meant he called time on his playing career not long after.

Omari Forson

A youngster who never really got the chance to get going at United, Forson has had similar struggles at Monza.

The attacker played just seven senior games for United, and of the first 10 games in this season’s Serie A after his move, he featured for a combined total of 23 minutes, before being injured for a short period, and only returning as a benchwarmer.

Anthony Martial

Martial was without a club for a couple of months after leaving United. The Frenchman fizzled out at the end of his time at Old Trafford, scoring twice in his final season, after not having surpassed 10 goals in a campaign since 2019/20.

After just over two months in the wilderness, he was picked up by AEK Athens. There, Martial bagged four goals in his first eight games in all competitions, helping his side to challenge towards the top of Super League Greece.

Brandon Williams

Williams is still yet to find a club since walking out the door at Old Trafford. He was loaned out to Ipswich last season, and though he impressed with a couple of assists in 15 Championship games, he was neither given a new United contract, nor was he snapped up by another side.

It has been suggested previously that Williams’ priorities are wrong, and he is in with the wrong crowd. United chiefs apparently suspect he may never make it back to the top level while that is the case.

