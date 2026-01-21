Manchester United have decided to part ways with a highly-regarded star after three sources confirmed where he’s going, and the deal should be finalised on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim raised eyebrows during the dying days of his reign at Man Utd when lashing out at the club’s youth players. One of those who Amorim bizarrely targeted was Harry Amass who was in the midst of a superb loan spell with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the time.

The Yorkshire outfit have endured a disastrous campaign and currently sit bottom of the table on minus seven points after multiple points deductions.. But in truth, things could and would have been far worse if Amass weren’t around.

The left-back was one of very few bright sparks at Hillsborough this term, though unfortunately for Wednesday, his loan spell was cut short by United earlier this month.

Amass returned to Man Utd on January 5 and rather than integrate him into Michael Carrick’s plans, United have chosen to sanction another loan.

Three separate sources have all now confirmed Amass is heading to the Championship once again, this time by way of Norwich.

The first to break the news was reporter Connor Southwell who specialises in covering The Canaries.

He wrote on X: “[Norwich] closing in on a loan deal for #MUFC left back Harry Amass. Deal thought to be down the line.

“Plenty of Championship interest in the 18-year-old who spent the first half of the season at Sheffield Wednesday.”

That news was quickly backed up by Sky Sports pair, Danyal Khan and Anthony Joseph, when also reporting on X.

Khan wrote: “Harry Amass close to joining Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season. Medical expected tomorrow. Big coup for #ncfc.”

Joseph added: “Manchester United left-back Harry Amass is expected to join Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season.

“It’s understood the 18yo will undergo a medical tomorrow. He spent the first half of this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.”

