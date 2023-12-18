Medical booked as desperate Man Utd near transfer completion on unfavourable terms

Donny van de Beek will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours with his exit from Manchester United rapidly taking shape, though two top sources disagree on the finer details of the agreement.

Van de Beek, 26, was a £40m (including add-ons) signing from Ajax back in 2020. The Dutchman’s career at Old Trafford never ignited and three-and-a-half years on, a second loan exit awaits.

The midfielder briefly spent time with Everton during the 2021/22 campaign. Van de Beek will once again be loaned out next month, with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt striking an agreement with Man Utd.

That news was revealed by Fabrizio Romano last Friday. Per the latest from the trusted transfer guru on Monday morning, a medical has now been scheduled.

Van de Beek will reportedly undergo the check-up “in the next 24 hours”. Romano concluded pen will be put to paper on the loan contract “this week”.

Van de Beek will not be able to link up with his new Frankfurt teammates until the January window opens.

Nonetheless, with the deal quickly hurtling towards completion, everything will soon be in place to allow Van de Beek to change clubs as soon as the window opens.

Deal not as lucrative for Man Utd as first thought?

However, another top source – Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg – is at odds with Romano regarding two specific aspects of the deal.

Romano claimed Man Utd will receive an unspecified loan fee as part of the agreement. Receiving a loan fee – even if only minor – could be put straight towards January recruits for Erik ten Hag.

But Plettenberg insisted a loan fee will not be present, declaring on X: “NO loan fee as reported”.

An option to buy is understood to have been inserted into the agreement between Man Utd and Frankfurt. But again, the two reporters have disputed the clause’s true worth.

Romano claims the option – which is not an obligation – is worth €11m as a fixed plus €4m in add-ons.

By contrast, Plettenberg stated Frankfurt have “secured an option to buy of LESS than €10m in summer”.

Man Utd will also subsidise a significant portion of Van de Beek’s roughly £125,000-a-week salary during the loan.

Plettenberg suggested Frankfurt will pay approximately £65,000-per-week to Van de Beek, leaving Man Utd to pick up the rest.

In any case, what is clear is barring a failed medical, Van de Beek will be a Frankfurt player on January 1.

Fresh start exactly what Van de Beek needs

A prior update from Plettenberg revealed Frankfurt plan to use Van de Beek in a variety of roles during the loan.

The midfielder is in line for opportunities as a No 6 (defensive midfielder), No 8 (box-to-box midfielder), and No 10 (second striker).

The move will give the Dutchman a chance to kickstart his career after a dismal few years with United. Van de Beek has racked up just 26 appearances for the Red Devils since the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

His overall record with United stands at just two goals and two assists in 62 appearances.

Van de Beek’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025. As such, if Frankfurt decline to take up their option next summer, United will still have time on their side to find a buyer rather than lose the player to free agency.

DON’T MISS: Jadon Sancho to be joined by second Man Utd struggler at Dortmund, as ‘enquiry’ made and Ten Hag stance revealed