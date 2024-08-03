Manchester United are a step closer to completing their third major signing of the summer after a medical was scheduled, and the positive developments are partly thanks to an imminent West Ham transfer blitz.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has helped turn over a new leaf at Old Trafford, with the days of Man Utd stuttering and stumbling their way through a transfer window appearing to be long gone.

While rivals like Liverpool are yet to sign a single player, Man Utd have already banked Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Further additions are wanted at right-back, centre-back and in central midfield and player exits are first required before those additional moves can be made.

However, rather than ramp up their pursuits once a sale has been sealed, Man Utd are putting the pieces in place beforehand to ensure they can strike without delay.

Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are the three players Man Utd hope to sign to complete a blockbuster window.

Agreements on personal terms have been struck with the trio. Contracts running for five-years that contain club options for sixth seasons are ready to be signed.

Today’s update regards Bayern Munich and Morocco right-back Mazraoui whose versatility also allows him to deputise at left-back.

West Ham accelerate Wan-Bissaka transfer

Man Utd must first shift Wan-Bissaka before Mazraoui can join. West Ham are accelerating their efforts to sign Wan-Bissaka as part of a staggering four-signing blitz.

The Hammers are working on and thundering towards the signings of Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez (free agent), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Borussia Dortmund (Niclas Fullkrug).

Wan-Bissaka’s move is obviously the most important of the quartet from a Man Utd perspective. The 26-year-old has verbally agreed personal terms with Julen Lopetegui’s side and talks regarding the transfer fee and payment structure are heating up.

Man Utd are understood to be seeking a fee in the £15m-£18m range. While Man Utd and West Ham are yet to finalise a club-to-club deal, Sky Germany as well as fresh reports in France claim it is only a matter of time.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has clarified Man Utd will sign Mazraoui “as soon as” Wan-Bissaka is sold. Further positive claims are now coming via French outlet Foot Mercato.

Noussair Mazraoui medical booked; Community Shield debut possible

They state ‘Noussair Mazraoui will join Manchester United’ after claiming Bayern Munich ‘authorised’ Mazraoui to join the Red Devils.

The outlet also claimed a medical has been pencilled in for Tuesday which is one day after Mazraoui returns to Munich following Bayern’s pre-season trip to South Korea.

The report concluded Erik ten Hag hopes a deal will have been wrapped up in time for Mazraoui to feature in Man Utd’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City. That fixture takes place one week from today on Saturday, August 10.

David Ornstein recently claimed Man Utd had seen a joint bid for Mazraoui and fellow Bayern star De Ligt rejected by the Bavarians.

That may not matter all that much in the grand scheme of things, however, with the Guardian stating Man Utd had agreed a standalone deal with Bayern for Mazraoui worth a fee in the £15m-£20m range anyway.

