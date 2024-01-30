Medical booked as Man Utd transfer gets green light, but second deal definitely off

Manchester United wingers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri have learned their fates, with one definitely going and the other definitely staying as the January transfer window nears its end.

Arrivals have all but been ruled at Old Trafford this month. Erik ten Hag had hoped to sign a striker, though even a cost-reducing loan deal appears to be off the table.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign PSG’s Hugo Ekitike on loan. However, United’s reluctance – and perhaps inability – to sanction a move has left the door ajar to rival Premier League sides to strike.

But while incomings aren’t on the horizon, Man Utd have successfully offloaded plenty of unwanted stars this month, primarily via the loan route.

First-teamers such as Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) have all been turfed out.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd loan spell already a disaster, with star banished after one calamitous appearance

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, unfancied winger, Facundo Pellistri, will soon be added to that list.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Pellistri will join LaLiga side Granada on a six-month loan.

The Uruguayan, 22, had been used sparingly this term and will hope to inject new life into his stalling career in Spain. Granada are certainly in need of a spark at present given they sit 19th out of 20 in LaLiga.

Man Utd have given the go-ahead to the move and Pellistri will travel to Spain on Wednesday morning ahead of undertaking a medical later in the day. Romano gave the transfer his signature “here we go” confirmation.

It’s anticipated an option to buy has NOT been included in the terms. As such, Pellistri will return to Manchester at season’s end, at which point he’ll be entering the final year of his contract. United do retain a club option for an extra 12 months.

Amad Diallo exit shut down

Elsewhere, Amad Diallo will not be joining Pellistri in leaving Old Trafford this window.

There had been speculation the livewire winger would be loaned out to a Championship side once again. Amad excelled while loaned to Sunderland last term and the Black Cats were among a number of clubs interested in bringing Amad beck to the English second tier.

However, Romano reported Amad has not asked to leave the Red Devils and is happy to stay and fight for his place.

What’s more, Man Utd are also perfectly happy with retaining Amad in their ranks.

“Amad Diallo has not asked Man United to leave the club — told stories on his imminent exit on loan are not true,” wrote Romano.

“Diallo happy to stay, Man United want him to be part of the squad. Erik ten Hag has also been clear with Amad on his role for present and future.”

The Daily Mail reported on January 17 that Amad has impressed Ten Hag and his coaching staff in recent training sessions since returning to fitness following a knee injury.

As such, any loan approaches were always likely to be rejected and Romano’s update has hammered the final nail in the transfer coffin.

With a winter window exit ruled out, Amad may be in line for a chance to shine in the Man Utd first-team in the coming weeks and months.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd braced for seriously tempting Marcus Rashford bid, as INEOS plot to demolish Ten Hag’s squad