Mega-money Man Utd star to complete exit TONIGHT, as replacement signing agrees terms

Antony will travel to Spain to complete his loan switch to Real Betis later today, and two sources have dropped big clues about a replacement signing Manchester United intend to make.

Man Utd are expected to oversee a busy end to the January window, with a number of arrivals and exits in the works.

One departure that has already been agreed regards Antony. The Brazilian winger, 24, has failed to justify his £86m (add-ons included) price tag and has been authorised to leave via the loan route.

LaLiga side Real Betis have struck agreements with both Antony and Man Utd regarding a six-month loan deal that does not contain an option/obligation to buy.

Taking to X at the beginning of the week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Antony to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties with Man Utd too.

“Documents being checked; then time for travel and medical tests. United will let him leave on loan deal with no buy clause. He’ll be formally back to United in June.”

That deal was finalised four days ago, yet Antony remains in Manchester. The winger was even named on the bench for United’s Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday.

Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla as well as Romano have now offered insight as to why Antony’s deal suffered delays.

Both sources claimed Man Utd and Amorim had put the deal on ice until such time as United sign, or at the very least line up, a worthy replacement.

Reporting on X, Romano wrote: “Verbal agreement on loan remains done and not in danger, while United work on replacement.”

Diario de Sevilla added: ‘This shortage of attackers, precisely, is what motivates Amorim not to unblock Antony’s definitive departure.’

And per the latest from Romano on Friday afternoon, Antony has now been given the green light to travel to Spain to complete the deal.

Romano stated: “Here we go confirmed: Antony travels to Seville tonight in order to join Real Betis from Man Utd!

“Green light after documents approved, loan move until June with NO buy back clause; salary shared.”

Offering a not-so-subtle hint at who the replacement will be, Romano added: “Man Utd remain in active talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu.”

Replacement signing on the way after terms agreed

Antony is a winger by trade and Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation does not feature traditional wide men.

Instead, the width is provided by the wing-backs and Man Utd are making progress on an addition in those positions.

According to respected journalist, Matteo Moretto, United have agreed personal terms with Patrick Dorgu.

Lecce are open to selling the left-footer if their target price of €40m is met. Man Utd have already seen an opening bid worth €27m plus add-ons knocked back.

But per both Moretto and Romano, an improved second bid worth in excess of €30m is on the way and ‘imminent.’

In other news, Man Utd are ‘confident’ they’ll trump Arsenal by poaching centre-back Ayden Heaven from The Gunners’ academy.

Arsenal have offered the defender a new contract, with his existing terms expiring at season’s end. However, Man Utd have made their move and believe they’ll succeed in prising the England youth international out of north London.

Elsewhere, two separate sources have confirmed Man Utd made an unsuccessful last-gasp attempt at hijacking a move between two Premier League sides. The deal in question was officially completed on Thursday.

Finally, TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho. What’s more, Garnacho is understood to favour signing for Chelsea ahead of Napoli amid a desire to remain in the Premier League.

The latest in Chelsea's pursuit of Garnacho can be found here.

