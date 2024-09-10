Manchester United are keen to offload Antony with all haste after the misfiring winger made an exit request, with a remarkable report also naming which club are on ‘pole position’ for the move.

Antony, 24, is into his third year at Man Utd and thus far, the Brazilian has not looked capable of justifying his lofty £85m price tag.

The English transfer window closed on August 30, though a handful of windows around the world – including in Turkey – do remain open.

According to an incredible report from the Sun, Man Utd hope to loan Antony to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce before Turkey’s window slams shut on Friday, September 13.

The report states all three parties involved – Man Utd, Fenerbahce and Antony – are on board with a loan move.

Firstly, Antony is described as ‘pushing for a loan move away from Old Trafford’ after reportedly telling the club ‘he wants out.’

Man Utd, per the report, ‘are believed to be keen to push through a loan deal’ and Fenerbahce are labelled as being ‘in pole position to land the Brazilian winger.’

The purpose of the loan deal would be to raise Antony’s stock ahead of a permanent exit from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The report added: ‘a loan switch is now seen as a pathway to revitalising his career and Mourinho’s Fenerbahce could be the perfect place for that.’

Does Antony ACTUALLY want out?

The Sun’s report flies in the face of numerous other outlets and sources who have all strongly suggested Antony is going nowhere.

Firstly, TEAMtalk’s own transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, learned on September 5 that Fenerbahce have no plans to sign a new right winger – a position in which they’re already well stocked.

Furthermore, Galetti revealed news of Fenerbahce’s apparent interest in Antony was put into circulation in an attempt to “keep the fans calm.”

That came amid growing tension among the club’s fanbase after seeing their biggest rival Galatasaray secure a monumental coup when signing Victor Osimhen on loan.

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has categorically denied there is any chance Antony leaves for Fenerbahce before Friday’s deadline in Turkey.

Taking to X on Thursday, September 5, Romano wrote: “No truth in Antony-Fenerbahce links from Turkey as he’s fully committed to Man Utd project.

“No intention to leave the club this summer, as always stated by those close to the Brazilian winger.”

Man Utd chasing potential Antony replacement

While their is overwhelming evidence to suggest Antony is staying put for the time being, his long-term future at Old Trafford may not be so secure.

The Red Devils have already shown a willingness to give up on a mega-money winger who in theory, is only now entering his prime years.

Jadon Sancho, also aged 24, was loaned to Chelsea on deadline day. Sancho’s agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £20m-£25m range. The obligation will be activated if the Blues finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

READ MORE: Every player Man Utd got rid of in ruthless summer clear-out – and who should be next

What’s more, the latest from the Manchester Evening News has claimed Erik ten Hag’s side are sizing up Crystal Palace attacker, Eberechi Eze, for a future swoop.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is ‘expected to continue tracking’ the 22-year-old who is on a shortlist of key targets for the future.

Another on Ashworth’s shortlist is understood to be Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite who Man Utd twice bid for over the summer before landing Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt instead.

United’s biggest bid for Branthwaite totalled £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons). Everton held firm on their £70m valuation and ultimately retained the centre-half.

Should Man Utd move Antony on?

Antony’s record since joining Man Utd stands at a woeful 11 goals and five assists in 83 appearances.

Antony’s primary position is on the right wing where Alejandro Garnacho and rising star Amad Diallo are currently engaged in a heated battle for the starting berth.

The Brazilian is no longer at the forefront of his manager’s plans, with just a single late appearance off the bench against Brighton to his name this season.

Indeed, Antony was an unused substitute in the Premier League clashes with Fulham and Liverpool. He also failed to make it off the bench in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

TEAMtalk’s features specialist, Ryan Baldi, recently took a deep dive into Antony’s statistics since joining Man Utd and the outcome made dismal reading for the Brazilian.

DON’T MISS: Piers Morgan calls Ten Hag a ‘complete idiot’ over Ronaldo as Man Utd boss is sent fresh Rangnick warning