Manchester United have responded to Inter Milan’s offer to sign Mehdi Taremi in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Red Devils make a definitive decision on one of their players.

One of the areas that Man Utd are determined to address in the summer transfer window is attack. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has shown that they can be prolific in the Premier League, and manager Ruben Amorim needs a top-quality striker to challenge for the top four next season.

Man Utd, though, are not going to sign any striker, with the club having a clear idea of the profile that Amorim wants.

Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are some of the strikers that Man Utd believe would be a great signing in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are also planning to offload Hojlund this summer, with Amorim realising last season that the 22-year-old Denmark international striker is not suited to his needs.

Serie A giants Inter are keen on a summer deal for Hojlund, and according to United In Focus, the Champions League runners-up have been in talks with Man Utd.

The Red Devils want £40million for the youngster, but Inter want a loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

After Man Utd rejected that approach, Inter decided to offer Taremi to Amorim’s side and again got a negative response.

The report states: “United In Focus understands via transfer insider Graeme Bailey how Taremi was thrown into the mix by intermediaries acting on behalf of Inter Milan, with the Italian side keen to sell the Iran international.

“Manchester United’s response was to politely decline the chance to sign Taremi, a striker the club has no intention of signing.”

Taremi, 32, joined Inter in the summer of 2024 after leaving FC Porto.

In October 2024, former Inter star Goran Pandev described Taremi as “a great striker who can play in tandem with anyone”, as quoted in FCInter1908.

Although Taremi helped Inter finish second in the Serie A table and reach the final of the Champions League last season, the Iranian star could score only three goals and gave nine assists in 43 appearances, of which there were only seven starts in Serie A.

While Man Utd are not willing to sign a striker in his 30s, they have decided to keep 39-year-old Tom Heaton on their books for another season.

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

Man Utd hand Tom Heaton new deal

Man Utd announced on Friday that Heaton has signed a new contract.

Heaton’s original deal was due to run out at the end of the month, but the Premier League club have decided to hand him a new one-year deal.

The goalkeeper told Man Utd’s official website: “I am extremely proud to continue to represent Manchester United. As a group, we are all really excited for the season ahead.

“I am ready to support the team in every capacity as we prepare to get back to challenging for the biggest honours.”

Man Utd’s Director of Football, Jason Wilcox said: “Tom’s leadership and experience are really important for the group so we’re pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season.

“Tom’s mentality and excellent preparation to ensure that he is always ready to perform when called upon makes him the perfect complement to our goalkeeping group.”

Man Utd were forced into making a U-turn on the future of Heaton by the club’s coaches.

The Red Devils had initially wanted to let the 39-year-old leave, but the Man Utd coaches convinced their bosses to keep him on.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on May 9: “Manchester United have now decided to open talks with Tom Heaton over new deal for one more season.

“Concrete discussions to follow for Heaton to stay as third GK until June 2026.

“The coaching staff pushed for this decision as delighted also with his help to young players.”

Latest Man Utd news: Viktor Gyokeres blow, striker wants to join

A journalist has claimed that Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres will join Arsenal despite interest from Man Utd.

Man Utd manager Amorim has already spoken to a Portuguese goalkeeper about joining him at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, an international striker has publicly said that he wants to join Man Utd.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?