Pundit Micah Richards has told Man Utd and Arsenal to land a striker with a ‘ridiculous’ record in front of goal.

Man Utd completed the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, with the Portuguese attacker penning a two-year contract. He has continued where he left off at Old Trafford, notching 13 goals in 18 matches.

Ronaldo was invaluable in the Champions League group stage, getting on the scoresheet in every single appearance.

It is clear that he will lead Man Utd’s forward line for the next season or two. However, a long-term successor will soon need to be found.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are gearing up for some big changes next year. Alexandre Lacazette admits he is looking to complete an Emirates exit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also leave amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

With those factors in mind, Richards thinks one Serie A striker has ‘everything’ Man Utd and Arsenal need to be successful.

The man in question is Fiorentina bagsman Dusan Vlahovic, who is putting up Erling Haaland-like numbers in Italy.

While appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live, Richards said (via Daily Mail): “I have watched him a couple of times now. He is lightning. It’s ridiculous.

“He has got 16 [goals] in 18 [games] this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Either United or Arsenal could capture the Serbian in the summer as he is refusing to sign a new deal in Italy.

Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone said recently: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times.

“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do not want to accept. Our bid is still on the table.”

Man Utd forward decides on next move

Meanwhile, United’s Anthony Martial has reportedly chosen his next club as he seeks to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

Martial’s agent recently spoke about the Frenchman’s desire to play regularly, which he is not doing at United. As such, a January transfer is set to take place.

Sky Sports claim Martial wants to join Sevilla, instead of Barcelona, Juventus or Newcastle.

There are a few factors at play here. The first is Sevilla’s league position, which sees them second only to Real Madrid in La Liga. They can close the gap to three points if they win their game in hand.

Martial could also be attracted by the proposition of playing alongside other French stars. Jules Kounde and Ibrahim Amadou are already at the Spanish club.

Martial will engage in transfer discussions with Ralf Rangnick ‘in the next few days’, according to the report.

