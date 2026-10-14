Man Utd reach ‘immediate’ decision on sacking Michael Carrick as Antonio Conte breaks rule for ‘historical club’ – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are not planning to sack Michael Carrick as the manager, despite the defeat to Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed whether Antonio Conte would be willing to take charge of the Red Devils right now.

Man Utd suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in Spain in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The result means that the Red Devils’ poor start to the season continues.

Man Utd have picked up only six points from six matches in the Premier League and have also been knocked out of the third round of the Carabao Cup.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick.

We also reported on October 10 after the draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are keeping faith in Carrick.

Even after the loss to Atletico Madrid, Man Utd are backing Carrick, according to transfer guru Romano.

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Man Utd STILL backing Michael Carrick

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some of you asking me there could be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick.

“The answer is nothing last minute, nothing like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes.

“Manchester United are obviously hoping for different results in the upcoming days and weeks, obviously keeping close eye to what’s going on with the squad because this form is not acceptable.

“But, at the same time, Manchester United are yet to make contact with any other manager to start a conversation or to prepare the future.

“So, at the moment, Manchester United keep supporting Michael Carrick.

“At the same time, I keep repeating this because it was the feeling also around Manchester United.

“This is a results industry.

“Manchester United need to change their results as soon as possible, and in this case, Michael Carrick, otherwise the risk could be concrete, could be serious.

“So, at the moment, today, under control from the next games, we have to be very careful, also because the Manchester United schedule is quite complicated, but at the moment, showing confidence.”

Antonio Conte could be ready to take charge of Man Utd NOW

The Italian media has been reporting for a while that Man Utd have Antonio Conte on their radar as a potential replacement for Carrick.

Conte is without a managerial job at the moment after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

According to Romano, Man Utd have had no contact with the former Chelsea manager.

However, Conte would be willing to take charge of a club now, even though he generally wants to wait until the start of a new season to do so.

Romano said: “Then, answering some of your questions about Antonio Conte, obviously is one of the main names we see linked with Manchester United.

“Conte, Eddie Howe and also the name of Julian Nagelsmann – these are all managers who are obviously linked with the Manchester United job in case they decide to change.

“What I can tell you is that the only answer I can give you today is that there is still nothing advanced, concrete, serious between Conte and Manchester United.

“What I can tell you is that probably the biggest story in the story regarding Antonio Conte is that compared to other situations in the past when Antonio Conte always wanted to wait for a new season, have the pre-season, have his own squad.

“In this case, Antonio Conte would be open this year, in general, this is not just for Man Utd, Antonio Conte would be open to taking a job mid-season.

“So, whether it’s Man Utd or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte, if it’s an historical club because he doesn’t want to go to Middle East just get the money and go back to Europe in a few years.

“His idea is to continue in Europe, historical club.

“Conte said in an interview few days ago, he said if there is a club with a big history who want to go back to their level, I would be open.

“So, Antonio Conte is for sure open to these opportunities.

“Now, let’s see if it’s going to be again Man Utd, if Carrick goes, or any Italian club or any surprise or Antonio Cone would be ready.

“Again, at the moment, no concrete contacts yet with Manchester United.”

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