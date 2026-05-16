Man Utd and Michael Carrick reach agreement after Sir Jim Ratcliffe involvement

Michael Carrick has finalised his agreement to become Manchester United’s new permanent manager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We reported earlier this week that Carrick had agreed a deal in principle to convert his interim role into a full-time appointment after impressing hugely since taking charge in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure.

We can now confirm that the remaining details have been completed, and that Carrick is set to put pen-to-paper on a contract running until 2028, with the option of a further 12 months included.

The agreement effectively completes one of the most significant managerial decisions of the INEOS era so far and allows Manchester United’s football leadership to accelerate plans for a major summer rebuild.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox has led the process throughout and ultimately made the final recommendation to appoint Carrick permanently.

Wilcox remained in constant communication with Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and CEO Omar Berrada during the search process, and, as we first confirmed back in April, all three senior figures quickly aligned behind Carrick as the outstanding candidate.

Sources state Carrick’s tactical work, dressing-room management and the atmosphere he has rebuilt at Carrington were viewed as decisive factors behind the appointment.

Importantly, Man Utd were also determined not to make the decision purely on results alone despite the club’s strong form under the former midfielder.

Instead, senior figures closely assessed his impact behind the scenes, relationships with players and ability to handle the wider pressures that come with managing Manchester United.

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe rubber-stamps Michael Carrick deal

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was kept fully informed throughout the process and has met Carrick personally on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

While Ratcliffe allowed Wilcox and the football department to lead the final decision, sources confirm that he fully endorsed the appointment and ultimately rubber-stamped the move.

The timing of the agreement is also considered significant internally.

Man Utd are working hard on the deal, and it could be completed and potentially even announced before Sunday’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The decision to go with Carrick and get the deal done early, allows Wilcox and Vivell to move forward aggressively with summer recruitment plans without uncertainty surrounding the managerial position.

Sources indicate Man Utd’s football department are already deep into preparations for the transfer window, with central midfield, attack and defensive reinforcements all under active discussion.

Wilcox, in particular, is understood to have been delighted with how Carrick has handled the signings brought in during last summer’s recruitment drive.

Several members of the squad have improved significantly under Carrick’s management, and there is optimism internally that the next wave of arrivals can flourish in a similar environment.

We understand Carrick has already held discussions regarding transfer priorities and squad structure moving forward, with the club eager to build a younger, more dynamic side capable of competing consistently at the highest level again.

The appointment also represents a major vote of confidence in Carrick’s long-term vision for the club.

After initially stepping into the role on an interim basis, the former England international midfielder has now convinced the Man Utd hierarchy that he possesses both the tactical intelligence and leadership qualities required to lead the club into its next era.

With the contract now effectively finalised and planning for the summer window accelerating rapidly, Carrick is preparing to officially begin life as Man Utd’s permanent manager.

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