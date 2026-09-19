Michael Carrick told to ‘trust’ £74m Man Utd star who is ‘very fast’

Former Liverpool star Vladimir Smicer has urged Manchester United manager Michael Carrick to show more faith in Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko is the only recognised senior number nine in the entire Man Utd squad at the moment.

While both Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee can play as a centre-forward, neither player is a natural striker.

Sesko, though, has not made a single start in the Premier League for Man Utd so far this season.

Man Utd manager Carrick has been playing Cunha down the middle.

Sesko, though, has started in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup this season.

The 23-year-old Slovenia international striker, who cost Man Utd £73.7million in transfer fees when they signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 – has scored two goals in six matches in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

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Vladimir Smicer wants Benjamin Sesko to start for Man Utd

Smicer told Grosvenor Sport: “Benjamin Sesko can win the Golden Boot at Manchester United if they trust him to start games because of his size and he’s also very fast, and he scored a nice goal with that header against Everton after coming on as a sub but he was on the bench again the Manchester derby.

“He has to be patient again after last season and wait for his chance, because he will get that chance, and when he does he needs to show that he deserves to keep his place.

“He needs to be more hungry for that opportunity, not just the goals, I think.

“When he’s on the pitch, when he gets his chance from Michael Carrick, he must show him that from now on it’s only me who starts up front for the goals, for the pressing, for everything.

“I probably haven’t seen that from him yet but he needs to play.

“He can’t give his manager a choice.

“Sesko needs to be the player whose performances tell Carrick you do not put on the bench again.

“I’m here.

“I need to play every game.”

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