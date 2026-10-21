Michael Carrick drops HUGE clue about getting Man Utd sack after Como humiliation

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s response when asked about having the backing of the club’s co-owners, INEOS, is telling, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Englishman could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the defeat to Como.

Man Utd suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Como away from home in Italy in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down after just two minutes and could never recover.

After the match, Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes slammed Carrick’s tactics against Como.

Fernandes, who started as the lone striker upfront, was also not happy to be taken off midway through the second half.

Man Utd have now lost two of their three Champions League games this season.

Already out of the Carabao Cup, Man Utd have picked up just seven points from seven Premier League games.

Pressure is only going to increase Carrick after the defeat to Como, and the Man Utd manager may have suggested that he has lost the backing of the club’s co-owners, INEOS.

Michael Carrick’s cryptic response to Man Utd sack question

Carrick spoke to TNT Sports after Man Utd’s defeat to Como.

When asked whether he has the backing of the board, Carrick said: “It’s not about me.

“It’s about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now.”

Carrick was also asked about any message to the Man Utd fans after the defeat on Wednesday evening.

The Man Utd boss said: “I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters.

“They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be.

“For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them.

“There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable.”

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Man Utd pressure on Michael Carrick increasing – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, told us after the match that Carrick is now under increased pressure.

Bailey said: “The Manchester United squad have been firmly behind Michael Carrick from the start of his tenure, but that match on the edge of Lake Como was anything but pretty.

“For the first time, the players looked lost and not fully committed to the plans laid out by Carrick and his staff.

“Whilst clearly the players are failing to produce, as we know in football it is much easier to sack the manager than any player.

“The pressure is firmly on now, to say the least, and there are a tough run of games before the next international break – which looks like being a massive crossroads for Carrick and United as a whole.”

Graeme Bailey has previously reported that former Chelsea and Napoli manager Antonio Conte is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have an admiration for Eddie Howe, too.

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