Michael Carrick confirms major Man Utd deal is ‘close’, and he’s to thank

Michael Carrick insists an important deal Manchester United are making is “getting closer”, and TEAMtalk can provide extensive insight into the inner workings of the impending agreement.

Carrick has worked wonders since taking charge of Man Utd in an interim capacity, with the Red Devils now well on course to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Fifth spot will be good enough to achieve that aim, though United – who currently sit third – will fancy their chances of remaining in that position and rounding out the top three.

Victory over bitter rivals Leeds United on Monday night will go a long way to locking down UCL football. But ahead of the contest at Old Trafford, Carrick was asked for an update on one of his players who just a few months ago, looked to have no future in Manchester.

When touching on Kobbie Mainoo’s contract situation and Man Utd’s attempts to iron out a new, long-term agreement, Carrick declared: “It’s getting closer, so we’re positive with that.

“Time will tell how it goes but we are calm with it and at the moment, we are in a good place.”

Mainoo requested a loan exit last summer and looked on course to do the same in January amid a distinct lack of game-time under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Serie A champions Napoli were Mainoo’s most determined suitor, though United blocked any exit last summer and Amorim being replaced by Carrick around the turn of the year turned Mainoo’s world right side up.

The England international is now back at the forefront of Man Utd’s plans and with a new contract running until 2031 close to being signed, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed on the situation.

Bailey explained Carrick’s appointment and his willingness to throw Mainoo straight into the starting line-up has proved ‘pivotal’ in the youngster being eager to commit his long-term future to Man Utd.

While the exact figure he’ll earn in the new terms is still unknown, sources explained Mainoo is receiving a ‘substantial pay rise’ that better reflects his ‘growing importance’ in the team.

The expectation is Mainoo’s new contract will be finalised and announced at some stage later in April.

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From United’s point of view, the club – ever since Carrick took charge and made Mainoo a focal point once more – viewed extending the midfielder’s stay as a ‘priority’.

Barring a miraculous late U-turn, Mainoo will now sign a new contract at Man Utd, and the latest on Carrick suggests he’ll still be the midfielder’s manager next season too…

Latest Man Utd news – Manager race down to two / United in for wonderkid

In other news, Carrick is adamant he ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to becoming the next Manchester United manager, after it was reported that the 44-year-old now has to battle off just one other contender to take the job on a full-time basis.

Elsewhere, the race for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga is intensifying, with more than half of the Premier League preparing moves for the teenage sensation, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

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