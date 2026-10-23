Man Utd: Michael Carrick makes promises, talks ‘respect’, mentions Giggs in epic monologue before Bournemouth

Under-pressure Manchester United boss delivered an epic monologue to start his press conference for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford, delivering promises and the ‘respect’ that is owed to the club.

The Red Devils are without a win in seven games heading into their clash with the Cherries and are coming off the back of a 4-1 mauling at Champions League newcomers in midweek.

Carrick‘s position was not helped by being undermined by his skipper Bruno Fernandes in northern Italy, with the playmaker questioning United’s tactical approach to the contest.

And speaking ahead of the Bournemouth contest, Carrick had PLENTY to say, starting with his lengthy monologue.

He began: “I just want to say a few things, I think it is important… recently we haven’t had a good time.

“I accept what we are going through at the moment. We had a spell when I was happy with what we did with the team and now we are having a bad spell.

“It was really unacceptable for us to play like that. To see the fans have that feeling like we all felt, it was a tough moment. It is my responsibility to get a team on the pitch that handles the responsibility.

“Our supporters are of the upmost importance. We have to recognise we haven’t been doing that, the values of this club have been put down for many, many years. It comes down to humility.

“There is a resilience about this club, whether that’s bouncing back… it runs very deep. Manchester United is always bigger than any individual.

“Ryan Giggs, arguably one of the biggest, it was never about him. Wayne Rooney, it was about playing for the club. Sir Alex Ferguson, his main priority was United.

“It was based on being humble and hard work. I won’t let us lose that. We are going to keep driving that with the group.

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“At the moment it has not gone well, and we need to show what it means.

“I am not entitled to be here. We can’t be entitled. I am fully aware it takes hard work and invest in the club.

“It is important we live up to that. Our supporters need to feel that. We will get it back. Respect this football club.”

READ MORE: Carrick confirms talks held with Man Utd hierarchy; reacts to stripping Fernandes of captaincy claims