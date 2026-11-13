Michael Carrick pens emotional farewell to Man Utd and gets last laugh on INEOS

Michael Carrick spoke directly to the fans when addressing his departure from Manchester United, and the 45-year-old has got the last laugh on those that fired him.

Carrick was relieved of his duties on Thursday, and on Friday, Man Utd officially confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

In the days whilst United chiefs were in discussions with Pochettino, Carrick continued to dutifully take training despite it being crystal clear he was a dead man walking.

INEOS’s treatment of a club legend has been chastised by more than one prominent reporter. And late on Thursday night, the Daily Mail dropped a bombshell when revealing INEOS chiefs, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, haven’t got their way after all.

While it was Wilcox and Berrada’s decision to sack Carrick, the Mail revealed the man they wanted to take the reins was in fact Eddie Howe.

However, the Glazer family overruled Wilcox, Berrada and co when insisting Pochettino be hired. INEOS chiefs fell in line and did as they were told, with Pochettino’s appointment now official.

And mere minutes after Man Utd announced Pochettino as their new boss, Carrick took to Instagram to thank the fans and many more in an emotional farewell.

Michael Carrick’s emotional farewell to Man Utd

He wrote: “Dear United fans, I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful.

“With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It’s different to anywhere else.

“Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

“It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed. We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember.

“The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

“I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies.

“I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way.

“That means more than a win or two. That’s what makes you who you are. That’s why I fell in love with this club all those years ago.

“A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn’t have asked for any more.

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“I’m incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout. To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club.

“So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

“And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we’ve shared. I wish you all the very best for what’s ahead.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change.

“I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it.

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on”.