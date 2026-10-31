Michael Carrick faces final Man Utd countdown as sources set exit timeline

Manchester United have no immediate plans to sack Michael Carrick, despite hitting a historic low, with club sources confirming to TEAMtalk that they intend to keep him in charge until the international break at least.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, United had already decided to stick with Carrick until the international break, and we understand that position remains unchanged following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

The loss has left United with their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and their poorest opening to a campaign since Sir Alex Ferguson’s first season in 1986. Yet, despite the growing pressure, the club are determined to give Carrick more time before making a decision on his future.

The result has intensified the scrutiny on Carrick, with United’s position in the table becoming increasingly concerning. Indeed, had Crystal Palace taken something from their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, United would have been sitting in the bottom three following their defeat in west London.

The Chelsea match was also watched by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was alongside sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada. Their presence inevitably brought further attention to the scrutiny surrounding Carrick’s position.

However, despite the setback, sources have told TEAMtalk that United are not currently planning to make a managerial change before Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma, nor ahead of next weekend’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The club’s position remains that Carrick will be given more time to turn things around. United are therefore intent on allowing him to lead the side through those upcoming fixtures rather than making an immediate decision in the aftermath of the Chelsea defeat.

That does not mean his position is considered secure beyond that period. TEAMtalk understands that sources firmly believe the international break will provide the point at which Carrick’s time in charge is brought to an end.

For now, United are sticking with their decision to keep faith with the former midfielder, but the reprieve appears to come with a clear time limit.

The matches against Roma and Aston Villa offer Carrick an opportunity to change the mood, with the international window looming as a potentially decisive moment for his future.

Julian Nagelsmann has been mentioned as one potential replacement for Carrick, but United could face competition from Italy for the German.