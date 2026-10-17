Alan Shearer names ‘good replacement’ for Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Alan Shearer believes that Fabian Hurzeler would be a good managerial appointment for Manchester United should the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, decide to sack Michael Carrick, with the pundit also naming two other managers who would do a good job at Old Trafford.

With Man Utd picking up only six points from six matches in the Premier League so far this season, Carrick has come under pressure.

Man Utd have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have won one and lost one game in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are backing Carrick for now.

However, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is a ‘confirmed admirer’ of Hurzeler.

Sources have also told Graeme Bailey that Antonio Conte is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

The former Chelsea manager is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been mentioned in regard to taking over at Man Utd.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has said that Hurzeler, Conte and Howe all would be good candidates to replace Carrick as the manager.

The pundit also believes that Carrick needs Man Utd to win against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

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Shearer backs Hurzeler to replace Carrick as Man Utd manager

Shearer told Betfair: “Michael Carrick needs a result.

“I don’t care who or what you are, you need a result in football, and he desperately needs a result now after the start to the season they have had.

“They have one win in the league against Ipswich.

“Some poor performances both as a team and individuals.

“So, this is a massive game, and it probably doesn’t get any tougher than going to their local rivals.

“It’ll be a red-hot atmosphere at Elland Road and Michael desperately needs a result or you know what could happen.

“Whether Luke Shaw was injured or not, I don’t know.

“I guess he left and changed a couple of positions with one eye on Leeds on Sunday when he was naming the team for Atletico Madrid.

“The midfield was better with Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba in there.

“I don’t think it quite worked with Bruno Fernandes on the right of a three up front.

“So, I guess something will change in the midfield.

“I think he’ll bring Bruno back into the midfield in the no.10 position and whether he leaves Tielemans, Santos or Baleba out, we’ll have to wait and see, but I guess that’ll be one change and I think Harry Maguire will come back in alongside Martinez.

“So, we’ll without doubt see some changes, but I think I was more than impressed with Leeds last week at Arsenal.

“They were slightly unlucky.

“They gave them a really, really tough game.

“So, Man United know going to Elland Road with the way Leeds play three at the back or five at the back, that’s going to be a tough game for Man United.

“I think Leeds will beat them.

“I’m not that impressed with Manchester United.

“I think there’s huge issues both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve always said it, whatever happens at the top of the club always filters down onto the pitch.

“We’ve seen that now and we’ve seen it for a while.

“If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton.

“I guess the manager you’d also look at is Eddie Howe.

“You’d look at Antonio Conte as well, but you know, whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure he does.

“That’s why Michael desperately needs a result or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job.”

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