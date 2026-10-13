Paul Scholes says whether Man Utd should sack Michael Carrick and hire Fabian Hurzeler

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on whether Manchester United should sack Michael Carrick as manager and bring Fabian Hurzeler from Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford to replace him.

Carrick is under pressure at the moment, with Man Utd having picked up just six points from six matches in the Premier League so far this season.

TEAMtalk reported on October 10 that Man Utd are not planning to sack Carrick as the first-team manager anytime soon.

Even after Man Utd’s failure to win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have faith in the 45-year-old Englishman.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Man Utd are backing Carrick, with the players in favour of INEOS keeping the Englishman at the helm.

Former Man Utd stars Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have been reflecting on the situation at Man Utd on The Good, The Bad & The Football.

Man Utd legend Scholes does not think that bringing Hurzeler from Brighton now would make sense.

Hurzeler, who is only 33 years of age, was appointed the Brighton manager in the summer of 2024.

Under the German manager, Brighton have finished eighth in each of their last two Premier League seasons.

The Seagulls are currently third in the table with 13 points from six matches.

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Paul Scholes warns Man Utd against hiring Fabian Hurzeler

Scholes said: “We’ve been here for the last three years.

“We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they’re going to change the manager again.

“How can we keep doing this? We’re back to square one after six games of the season.

“When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?”

Butt said: “It was Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox who came in, obviously from City, so, god knows what’s going to happen there in the future.

“But they come in, they gave Ten Hag a new deal when everyone was thinking he wasn’t for the club.

“Then they go and get Amorim who, quite obviously, the way he played football wasn’t a good fit with the club.

“And then we’ve given Michael, and we said it way back then, and Michael’s a good friend of ours.

“However, we’re sitting here talking; you’ve got to be honest. When you give an ex-player who’s a fan who the fans love, everyone loves a Michael at Man Utd.

“When you give him a job, and he does well, you’re killing yourself because you’ve got to then give him the job full time.

“It happened with Ole. You bring him in, and you just know what’s going to happen. You’re going to get the bounce effect. You’re going to do really well, and then they’re forced to go and give him the job.”

Scholes was when asked whether Man Utd should hire Hurzeler.

The Man Utd legend responded: “He’s done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man Utd is different. The scrutiny is on you every single week.

“If Brighton didn’t win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered.

“The one thing that someone like Hürzeler has got over Michael is that he’s done a body of work in the Premier League.

“Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had.

“There’s a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him; Michael’s a nice lad. Is there a bit of him that’s thinking, ‘Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I’ll take a few quid.’

“I’m not going to say he’s been let down in the transfer market because, again, he’ll be part of that.

“He’ll be part of the recruitment. Now, there are some clubs that just don’t want to consult the manager.

“I’m pretty sure at Man United, I’d say 90-odd per cent of clubs that managers are involved in recruiting.”

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