Multiple sources have confirmed a Manchester United deal that has much to do with Michael Carrick has just been completed.

Carrick, 44, is on course to be named the next permanent manager of Man Utd. The interim boss has worked wonders so far, overseeing nine wins, two draws and just two defeats.

Carrick’s influence at Old Trafford has already extended beyond just on-field results. TEAMtalk previously revealed he had played a key role in reversing the fortunes of Kobbie Mainoo.

The homegrown midfielder requested a loan exit last summer and if Ruben Amorim had remained in charge, he’d have made a second exit request in January.

But the appointment of Carrick – who is a big fan of Mainoo – brought an instant up-tick in the 21-year-old’s minutes.

Mainoo is a guaranteed starter for Carrick and on the back of his return to the fore, Man Utd’s top brass made ironing out a contract extension a high priority.

Talks quickly progressed and a deal running until 2031 was thrashed out. Mainoo is expected to see his wages increase significantly to roughly £150,000-a-week.

And on Wednesday afternoon, both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed Mainoo has just signed his contract and the new deal is now official.

Kobbie Mainoo signs new contract

“Kobbie Mainoo has just signed his new contract at Manchester United, valid until June 2031,” wrote Romano on X.

“The announcement will be this week. Exclusive story from yesterday, confirmed.”

Also taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Kobbie Mainoo new contract – DONE DEAL Complete agreement.

“Contract extended until 2031. Salary adjusted. Everything signed. Understand NO release clause is included. Announcement scheduled.”

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What about Man Utd’s midfield signing plans?

At this point in the story, you might be questioning what the new contract means for Man Utd’s summer transfer plans in midfield.

Indeed, it’s no secret United are in the market for two new midfielders, with Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte on the chopping block.

Ahead of a return to the Champions League and a much denser fixture list, Man Utd do still aim to add two high quality new midfielders.

However, a recent report from The Sun stressed it’s Mainoo who could still find himself in the starting eleven most weeks next year, meaning both of the two new signings, whoever they may be, aren’t guaranteed to walk straight into the XI.

The report stated: ‘[Man Utd] are targeting a defensive midfield signing in the summer to partner him (Mainoo) next season.’

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