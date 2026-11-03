Carrick in dreamland as worst Man Utd player agrees terms with Atletico Madrid

The worst player at Manchester United right now has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid, according to a report.

Carrick needs all the help he can get to survive the upcoming international break. The under-fire Man Utd manager has overseen a run of nine games without a win, though is expected to remain in charge for tonight’s Champions League clash with Roma and the Premier League game against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Realistically, Carrick may need back-to-back victories to earn a longer stay of execution. The first step towards that goal would be dropping Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine looks to have checked out in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford, with the defender costing Man Utd points on almost a game-to-game basis.

He allowed Dominic Solanke to score Tottenham’s equaliser two weekends ago, before being embarrassed by Morgan Rogers in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out.

Martinez also lost his head when picking up two yellow cards in the space of minutes. The latter ‘challenge’- a forearm to Wesley Fofana’s face – resulted in United conceding a penalty.

Martinez has also brought the club into disrepute by publicly speaking out against United and the hierarchy. Put simply, he is a liability who is doing more to harm Man Utd than help.

Thankfully for United and Carrick, a report cited by CaughtOffside claims Martinez has now agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid.

GO DEEPER: Gerrard names Martinez as one of eight players not good enough for Man Utd

Lisandro Martinez agrees terms with Atletico Madrid

It claimed: ‘EXCL: Atletico Madrid have personal terms agreed in principle with Lisandro Martinez.

’28-year-old keen on move with terms expiring in 2027. Deal advanced on player side, but no official club contact has taken place yet.

‘Defender likely to depart after recent outburst at the Metropolitano. A meeting took place in Madrid regarding potential business between parties.’

TEAMtalk were recently informed Martinez wants out of Man Utd, and doesn’t want the club to activate the one-year option in his contract.

Accordingly, the upcoming winter window will represent United’s final chance to generate a fee for a player they must cast out of the club with all haste.

United are expected to be busy in the January window, with additions at left-back, centre-back and striker all possible.

Pundits slam useless Lisandro Martinez

Speaking after Martinez cost United at Stamford Bridge, former Arsenal favourite, Freddie Ljungberg, said: “I feel, when I look at that, I feel sorry for Michael Carrick.

“Everybody is slaughtering Carrick in the media and stuff, ‘Is he good enough as a coach, this and that’; the players are not doing it.

“How they behave, Martinez, doing what he did, I was there, and I felt a bit sick.

“I’ve seen this quite a few times when he does stupid things, doesn’t think about the team first. They let him down.”

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel echoed that view, adding: “He has cost so many goals, and that is one of the issues with Manchester United, that they’re leaking goals for fun.

“If you’re a big player, you played in a World Cup final, you just can’t perform like that, come out with statements like that [after the Atletico Madrid match], and then perform as he did against Chelsea.

“Sorry, for me that’s not good enough.”

On Match of the Day, pundit Danny Murphy labelled Martinez a “liability”.

READ NEXT: Jason Wilcox decides undisputed top pick to replace Michael Carrick as sack deadline is finalised

DON’T MISS: JJ Gabriel to PSG off as Fabrizio Romano delivers big update on Man Utd sensation