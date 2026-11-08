Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd call Carrington ‘meeting’ with Jason Wilcox to make ‘huge decision’

Manchester United will hold a meeting early next week to discuss the future of Michael Carrick as the first-team manager after the failure to win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Man Utd played out a 4-4 draw with Villa at home in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Unai Emery’s side were 2-0 up after just four minutes, only for Man Utd to launch a comeback and head into the half-time break 2-2.

Villa scored two quick goals in the opening minutes of the second half, but, just as in the first period, Man Utd scored two goals again.

Carrick’s side scored twice in injury time to play out a 4-4 draw with the Villans.

Man Utd, though, will head into the international break third from bottom in the Premier League table with eight points from 10 matches.

Before the match, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is backing Carrick as the manager of the first team.

We spoke to Bailey after Man Utd’s 4-4 draw with Villa, and he has revealed that there will be a meeting held at Carrington early next week to decide the future of Carrick.

DON’T MISS: Rio Ferdinand complains Man Utd are giving him ‘grey hair’ – ‘How the hell?’

Man Utd to hold Carrington meeting over Michael Carrick future

Bailey said: “I am told Manchester United’s hierarchy are due to meet at Carrington early next week, with Michael Carrick’s future very much under discussion.

“The meeting was already planned even before the recent fixtures. That was the plan.

“They considered Carrick’s position after the Bournemouth game but did not want a long-term interim had they made a change.

“Jason Wilcox now goes into the international break with a huge decision to make, as TEAMtalk has already revealed he is the Kingmaker and will ultimately decide whether Carrick stays or not.

“They have done their due diligence on the available options, be it Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte or Unai Emery.

“The decision on Carrick will again now be discussed at length, but Wilcox has thus shown his backing for Carrick.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd v Aston Villa: Roy Keane gives one-word verdict on Senne Lammens