Mark Goldbridge tells Man Utd whom to sack – Michael Carrick or Jason Wilcox

Mark Goldbridge has said that Manchester United should sack director of football, Jason Wilcox, and not manager Michael Carrick, with the well-known and outspoken Red Devils fan explaining why.

Man Utd made Carrick the permanent manager of the first team in the summer after he guided the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table last season in an interim role.

Under Carrick, Man Utd were expected to at least push for the Premier League top four this season.

However, Man Utd have made a hugely disappointing start to the new season.

While Man Utd beat Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League, they lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In the Premier League, Man Utd have picked up just six points from six matches.

TEAMtalk reported on October 10 that Carrick is in no immediate danger of losing his Man Utd managerial role.

However, rumours persist in the Italian media that Man Utd are looking at Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for the Englishman.

While a lot of Man Utd fans are disappointed with Carrick, well-known YouTuber Mark Goldbridge believes that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, should sack Wilcox instead.

Goldbridge, who has 1.1million followers on X and 2.3million subscribers on his YouTube channel, The United Stand, has said that Wilcox should take ownership of the Red Devils not having a successful 2026 summer transfer window.

The Man Utd fan made the comments while discussing the club’s current situation with former Red Devils duo Wayne Rooney and Phil Bardsley.

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Man Utd told to sack Jason Wilcox and back Michael Carrick

Goldbridge said on The United Stand: “I am going to go a little bit out there because I don’t think either of you will go with this.

“I think the club could help Michael Carrick.

“I think we need a big change at the club, and I think that, as much as it’s horrible to sack someone, I would sack Jason Wilcox.

“And the reason I would do is I think it would, I think the fans would react really well to this because I think the blame the board for the transfer window, which I disagree with you, Phil.

“I think it was absolutely crap.”

When asked why Wilcox, Goldbridge responded: “I think if you did that, it’s a bit like what Wayne was saying about, give Carrick a bit of authority.

“A lot of people feel like he is weak, he’s an interim.

“So, if you sack Wilcox, you are almost going, look, we made a lot of mistakes in the summer transfer window, Jason has got responsibility for that.

“Santos isn’t being picked by Carrick, and a lot of people are questioning that, but you would put two and two together and go, clearly Carrick didn’t want Santos.

“It gives Michael a little bit of time, gives him a bit of authority, if that’s the plan that we want to stick with him.

“I don’t think Jason Wilcox has done a particularly good job, and we have sacked so many managers.

“If we can be ruthless with managers, why can’t we be ruthless with the director of football who, quite honestly, has not done a good job for a couple of years.

“I think that if they continue down the road of what we are doing, I can’t see it getting any better, but if you make that change in the boardroom, it could be Berrada, I don’t think, it would be Berrada, could be Vivell, but make a change where the fans are intelligent enough to go, the club are acknowledging there’s something not right there.

“Could be a head of fitness, could be a head of fitness, because if you get rid of your head of fitness, people go, there’s a problem with the fitness.

“But take the pressure off.

“If Carrick’s the guy that we are going to stick with for the next year or two, do something as a club to help him because I think we are terrible at that, I think we are really bad.”

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