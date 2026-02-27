Michael Carrick just let slip major Man Utd deal is about to be made

A report has taken comments made by Michael Carrick on Friday to mean an important Manchester United deal is about to be made, and TEAMtalk can shed light on the terms.

Man Utd are on the charge in the second half of the season and Michael Carrick has more than steadied the ship, though there’s no shortage of uncertainty heading into the summer.

That begins in the manager’s office, with it still unknown whether Carrick will get the job outright following a spectacular spell as interim boss so far.

There’ll be an overhaul in midfield and potentially a new arrival for the flanks too. Furthermore, a final decision must be made on the future of club stalwart, Harry Maguire.

The centre-back remains the most expensive defender of all time at £80m, and while it’s not been smooth sailing throughout his tenure at Old Trafford, he’s proven a highly valuable and reliable asset since relieved of the captaincy in 2023.

Maguire’s future at Man Utd is now reaching a crossroads, with his current deal up in the summer. United aren’t activating their one-year option given it would keep Maguire on his lofty wages, believed to be around £190,000-a-week.

But if the latest comments made by Carrick on Friday are anything to go by, we’re shaping up to see Maguire – who turns 33 next month – in a Man Utd shirt once again next season.

“Harry’s an impressive character. He’s had a great career so far, hopefully there’s a lot more to come,” said Carrick in a press conference.

“The journey and the experiences that he’s had, certainly since he’s been here and with England as well, showed exactly what he is. I think we all know the player that he is and what he’s capable of doing.

“The other night [against Everton] I thought he was fantastic. Experience helps. His attributes help, and his character. His willingness to put himself out there. He’s really impressive at his age and he’s been really important for us.”

The ‘more to come’ comments in particular caught the eye of The Guardian, who when covering the quotes, led with the headline: ‘Michael Carrick hints Harry Maguire will be offered new Manchester United deal’.

They added in the copy: ‘Michael Carrick has hinted that Harry Maguire will be offered a new deal with Manchester United and believes “there’s a lot more to come” from the defender.’

Maguire has started every match since Carrick took charge, and clearly, if the manager gets his way, Maguire would be retained.

And according to information provided to TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, the terms United aim to put forward will be deemed satisfactory by Maguire, even though they’re club-friendly.

We understand Man Utd will offer a salary reduction, and are also only willing to offer a short extension of perhaps only one year.

Nevertheless, Maguire’s desire to remain with the Red Devils is so strong that thrashing out an extension is not anticipated to be an issue.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Adam Wharton / €100m winger

In other news, Man Utd believe Adam Wharton favours a move to Old Trafford over all other destinations – including Anfield – and a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ will affect the price he’ll move for in United’s favour.

Elsewhere, United would rather go abroad in their search of a new left winger than sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, with a journalist citing their interest in a €100m option as ‘serious’.