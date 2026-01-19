Carrick makes Kobbie Mainoo promise that will END all Man Utd exit talk

Mainoo is one of six United players Carrick could help secure a long-term future at Old Trafford

Kobbie Mainoo’s immediate future looks to be at Manchester United, with sources indicating the young midfielder is content to stay at Old Trafford provided he continues to receive regular playing time under interim manager Michael Carrick.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who burst onto the scene with impressive performances in previous seasons, had a frustrating campaign under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo failed to secure a single Premier League start during Amorim’s tenure, often finding himself on the bench as the Portuguese coach chose other options in midfield. This lack of opportunities frustrated the midfielder and an exit was becoming a concrete option, with interest from clubs like Chelsea and Napoli.

However, Amorim’s recent departure and Carrick’s appointment as interim Man Utd boss have shifted the landscape for Mainoo.

One of Carrick’s early priorities was to personally assure Mainoo of his importance to the team’s plans. Sources close to the situation reveal that the former United midfielder made it clear he views the England international as a central figure in his vision for the club.

This faith was immediately put into action during Carrick’s first match in charge—a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford. Mainoo was handed a starting role in midfield, partnering Casemiro, and delivered a standout performance, the kind that put him in the spotlight last season.

Sources say Mainoo is excited by the fresh opportunities now available to him. Having been starved of consistent starts previously, the chance to play regularly under Carrick has changed his outlook.

Exit discussions that had gained traction earlier in the month have been paused by sources, with Carrick’s assurances proving pivotal in convincing the youngster to stay and fight for his place.

At just 20, Mainoo remains one of United’s brightest homegrown talents, and his performances could be key as the club navigates the remainder of the season.

And with Carrick emphasising a return to trusting youth and building around capable players like Mainoo, the future looks brighter for the Stockport-born star at the Theatre of Dreams.

DON’T MISS: Michael Carrick can save Man Utd careers of six exit-linked players as two get new contracts

More Man Utd news: Carrick here to stay; Joao Gomes signing boost

Michael Carrick has assumed the interim manager’s role at Manchester United with a clear understanding that he remains firmly in contention for the permanent position beyond the current campaign, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Elsewhere, United will not face competition from Liverpool for Joao Gomes, with a report claiming that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have decided not to pursue a deal to bring him to Anfield in the January transfer window, but there are still three obstacles for INEOS to complete an Old Trafford move.

Finally, the Red Devils have reportedly lodged a bid as they look to make the first signing of the Michael Carrick era, while a big update regarding Oliver Glasner’s future at Crystal Palace has put them on alert.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.