Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘one more chance’ for Carrick at Man Utd despite ‘horrible’ form

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information on Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, with the head coach set for ‘one more chance’ despite strong links with Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

Man Utd chiefs held crunch talks over Carrick’s future following a dismal week in which the team was beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League and 3-0 by Bournemouth at home in the Premier League. Carrick appeared to conduct a farewell after the defeat to Bournemouth, waving to fans and being applauded off the pitch by supporters.

The expectation was that United would sack the 45-year-old and enter negotiations with Howe and Nagelsmann.

United director of football Jason Wilcox had seemingly picked Howe as his No 1 managerial target. United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, was reportedly pushing for Nagelsmann to join.

But Laurie Whitwell and Mike Keegan revealed on Tuesday lunchtime that United have surprisingly opted to stick with Carrick, giving him the chance to turn results around.

On YouTube, Romano confirmed Carrick will remain in charge for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday, though it is far from guaranteed that he will get the rest of the campaign.

“Manchester United decide not to take any official action with Michael Carrick. Manchester United decide to confirm the coach,” Romano said.

“There were discussions [on] Sunday night already after [a] terrible game against Bournemouth.

“And then, Monday, spending basically the whole day in conversation, with all the people at the club involved: owner, CEO, director Jason Wilcox, Michael Carrick himself. There were conversations with the players as well.

“The decision of the club is to back Michael Carrick, to give Michael Carrick at least one more chance.

“Saturday, Stamford Bridge, Chelsea [vs] Manchester United, that’s going to be obviously an important game.

“Manchester United didn’t win a single game in the last eight they played in all the competitions so far, so a terrible moment for Manchester United.

Carrick must improve ‘terrible’ Man Utd form

“It’s not just about the result, the performances [against] Como, Bournemouth were horrible and terrible.

“What’s behind this decision? Also, the intention from the club to put responsibility on the players.”

Romano added: “Manchester United giving some time to Michael Carrick. Obviously, this cannot be forever.

“I’m not saying that Carrick is 100 per cent gonna finish the season as Man Utd coach, because obviously the results are important for any coach.”

The Athletic have suggested that United seeking continuity, and financial concerns, were two factors in their decision to keep Carrick.

INEOS are wary of firing yet another head coach they have appointed. Plus, United would have to pay Newcastle £3million in compensation to bring in Howe, as well as paying off Carrick.

A report has provided insight on United’s disastrous managerial search, with three top targets failing to convince INEOS.