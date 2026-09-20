Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been told he lost his side with a tactical decision this season, and fans feel the players are unbothered.

United came from behind to pick up a late draw against Fulham on Sunday afternoon. The Cottagers had gone ahead in the 63rd minute and looked to be on the verge if victory before a deflected Matheus Cunha shot in the 89th minute left Bernd Leno with no chance.

The point leaves United 12th in the Premier League ahead of the international break, having won only one game.

During the game, a fan messaged BBC Sport (18:28, September, 20), to hit out at the effort, saying: ‘Man Utd playing as though they’re not bothered. Was the same against Man City and Brighton. Carrick has some serious thinking to do over the International break.’

Another added: ‘Carrick needs to drop [Marcus] Rashford before it cost him his job! [Matheus] Cunha is much better on the left – get back last season’s front four.’

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Fans disappointed with Marcus Rashford decision

The decision to keep picking Rashford on the left wing is one which has angered a few fans.

Patrick Dorgu started the first game of the season on the left flank, but Rashford has been in the first XI for the other four, and is yet to score or assist.

United fan account Manchester United Forever on X is not happy with Carrick’s decision to keep playing the Englishman.

They wrote: ‘The moment Michael Carrick started using Marcus Rashford on the left and began moving Cunha and other players out of position just to accommodate him, he lost this team.

‘We had a clear structure before this. Now we’re constantly trying to fit Rashford into the XI instead of getting the best out of everyone else.

‘Having to put Marcus Rashford back into this squad is such a sad state of affairs. He’s simply not good enough and there’s a reason Barcelona didn’t want him back.’

There is now a three-week break with no Premier League football, in which Carrick can think about how to get the best out of his side.