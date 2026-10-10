Man Utd make Michael Carrick sack call after Tottenham draw

Manchester United have decided not to sack Michael Carrick as their manager, despite the failure to win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Man Utd played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at home in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock for Man Utd after 73 minutes.

Then five minutes later, Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Tottenham scored the equaliser in the second minute of injury time through Dominic Solanke to earn a point from the game.

The result means that Man Utd stay 12th in the Premier League, having picked up just six points from six games.

There will be doubts about the future of Carrick as Man Utd manager after the draw with Tottenham, but TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are not planning to change their stance.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd are backing Carrick.

Then on Friday, on the eve of the Premier League game between Man Utd and Tottenham, Bailey stressed that the Red Devils have faith in Carrick.

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Man Utd to stick with Michael Carrick

Bailey said on TEAMtalk’s YouTube channel: “The message from the club, they don’t think they have played too badly.

“Clearly being in 12th at this point isn’t ideal, but they weren’t putting the pressure on him to have a title charge this season.

“It was more of a top-four finish, but again, that’s looking a bit of a stretch so far, but we are only five games in, and things could be a lot worse.

“Look at their opponents on Saturday; things could be a lot worse for him.

“But no, the message coming from Old Trafford at the moment is he’s not under pressure.”

Bailey added on Friday that should Man Utd lose to Tottenham, then things could change for Carrick.

Bailey noted: “I don’t see him being under a huge pressure now, but if Roberto De Zerbi’s team go to Old Trafford and get the win, then it may look a bit different come Monday morning.”

A draw with Tottenham is not a great result for Man Utd, but TEAMtalk understands that INEOS are not planning to sack Carrick.

Sources have told us that Carrick is under no immediate danger of losing his managerial role at Man Utd despite the draw with Tottenham.

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