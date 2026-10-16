Jaap Stam names ‘the right guy’ to manage Man Utd as INEOS make Michael Carrick sack call

Jaap Stam has given his verdict on whether or not Manchester United co-owners INEOS should sack Michael Carrick, with Antonio Conte ready to take charge of the Red Devils now.

Carrick has come under pressure, with Man Utd making a disastrous start to the new season.

Man Utd finished third in the Premier League table last season after Carrick took over as the manager in an interim role in January.

The Englishman was made the Man Utd manager on a permanent basis in the summer.

Man Utd were expected to kick on, but the Red Devils have picked up only six points from six Premier League games so far in the campaign.

Carrick’s side have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

While Man Utd beat Sabah 4-0 in their opening game of the Champions League, they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe’s premier club competition this week.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Carrick is not in immediate danger of losing his managerial job at Man Utd.

However, we understand that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to replace Carrick at Man Utd right now.

Graeme Bailey has reported that ‘intermediaries working with Conte’ have made ‘contact’ with Man Utd to ‘reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect’, with the former Napoli manager keen on the Old Trafford job in the summer.

Former Man Utd centre-back Jaap Stam, though, believes that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, should persevere with Carrick and not sack him.

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Jaap Stam wants Man Utd to keep faith in Michael Carrick

Stam told FlashScore: “Back in the day, when Sir Alex was leading the troops, I think they still had a little bit more time to work with a team, to build a team, to eventually have success.

“Nowadays, it’s very difficult for a manager to get that time to be successful over the long term.

“Like you mentioned, they’ve had previous managers with a lot of experience, like Mourinho, Moyes, Van Gaal, Ten Hag.

“They all had experience at a high level, and they weren’t successful.

“So it’s not a given that when you bring in a manager with a lot of experience, he’s going to have the ideas or the answer to be successful.

“I think Michael is still the right guy to do so.

“You need to have a guy who is close to the players.

“He knows the players, he knows the culture of the club, he’s in a good understanding with the people upstairs on the board, and they give him confidence and time so he can work it out.

“Of course, he needs to have a plan for how to do that, but they probably discussed that, and how to approach the transfer periods as well, when to bring certain players in, and then building from that.

“Then a manager needs to show that.

“It’s always a guess if you bring in a certain manager whether he’s going to do the job for you.

“But Michael proved last season that he can do it, and I’m sure within this season he’s going to grow and have better results.”

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