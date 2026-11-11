Teddy Sheringham blames TWO Man Utd players for Michael Carrick sack

Teddy Sheringham believes that Manchester United are right to get rid of Michael Carrick as manager and has explained why Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko are the two main reasons behind the team’s dire situation.

Carrick is set to be relieved of his duties at Man Utd, who are in the Premier League relegation zone at the moment.

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada and director of football, Jason Wilcox, are in Monaco to hold a meeting with the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to multiple sources, where it is expected the pair are to recommend that Carrick should be sacked.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are two of the main candidates to replace Carrick as Man Utd manager.

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino has also emerged as a leading managerial candidate for the Man Utd role, having leapt into the position of favourite over the last 48 hours.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Pochettino would jump at the chance to take charge of Man Utd.

Former Man Utd striker Sheringham believes that INEOS are right to sack Carrick.

The former England international has also outlined how goalkeeper Lammens and striker Sesko have been the two main culprits for Man Utd heading into the international break in the Premier League bottom three.

Sheringham thinks that Lammens has been poor for Man Utd this season, noting that the Belgium international goalkeeper was at fault in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Sesko has been injured for most of the season with a shin problem, and, according to Sheringham, not having a natural striker like him to lead the line has been an issue for the Red Devils.

Teddy Sheringham gives Michael Carrick sack verdict

Sheringham told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds: “I’d be very surprised if Manchester United aren’t already speaking to Michael Carrick’s replacement.

“Not even making tentative phone calls to ask who would be available if this or that happened.

“I mean, how long do you wait? They’re 18th in the league. I don’t want Michael Carrick to lose his job but you persevere only if you see signs that things are getting better and all we’re seeing from United are the same mistakes again and again.

“It’s ridiculous how they’ve gone from being on this fantastic run at the end of last season under Catrick to not looking like they’re able to respond.

“It’s just a very weird setup, and I know they’re saying there’s no plans to replace him but that’s just giving him the dreaded vote of confidence in another way.

“If it’s a coaching problem, if it’s a Steve Holland problem, it’s still down to Michael.

“Michael’s the one employing these people. The buck stops with him. Whatever’s going on, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent, it’s down to Michael.

“If something’s not right, he should be addressing it, and I’m sure he is, but it all looks very shaky.”

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Teddy Sheringham on Senne Lammens

Sheringham said: “Without a doubt, it shows that the players are still fighting for Michael Carrick but to go two goals down and then two goals down again, it’s not even kamikaze football. The way they start games is all apprehensive.

“I feel like this Manchester United team doesn’t know whether they are supposed to be pressing or dropping off. I don’t think they know what they’re supposed to be doing from the first minute because even the little things are missing, for me.

“When the ball was played out to Harry Magurie against Aston Villa, who is a senior pro, he heads it but doesn’t really head it out or head it to a teammate and it goes out of play and from there they take a quick throw. It’s such a weird way to start a game.

“The goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, looks nervous to me as well. He makes mistake after mistake after it puts you on the backfoot straight away. The way they reacted after going behind is good, it shows they’re still fighting, but you can’t carry on like this as Manchester United.”

Teddy Sheringham on Benjamin Sesko

Sheringham has also noted that Sesko’s injury has been a problem for Man Utd, adding that with Lammens making mistakes in front of goal, the Red Devils have been struggling at both ends.

The pundit noted: “Has Benjamin Sesko’s injury exposed Manchester United’s defenders? Without doubt.

“We used to say that you’re only as good as your two strikers. Now, it’s one striker, and if that one striker is not doing their job holding up the ball, not retaining possession, if he’s not putting the two centre-halves under pressure and turning and running in behind, doing the dogged work that proper centre-forwards do, everything falls apart.

“The amount of times you see the ball going up to Bryan Mbeumo and it’s just coming straight back again, it puts you under pressure.

“I know every position on the football pitch is a big position but a goalkeeper and a centre-forward can get you out of jail sometimes, and if you haven’t got a centre-forward that knows how to play that position, then you’re gonna struggle. Your whole football team’s gonna struggle.

“If Sesko had never been injured, United wouldn’t be anywhere near the relegation zone right now, even if he didn’t score a single goal.”

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