Michael Carrick gives Marcus Rashford verdict and drops Man Utd future bombshell

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has raved about Marcus Rashford and has also given his take on his own future at Old Trafford.

Rashford is part of the Man Utd first-team squad this season after failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona had Rashford on loan from Man Utd last season.

The Spanish champions decided against making the England international winger’s loan deal permanent.

Rashford has made three appearances for Man Utd so far this season, playing well down his favoured left flank.

As Man Utd prepare to take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, Red Devils manager Carrick has raved about Rashford.

BBC Sport quotes Carrick as saying about Rashford: “Really pleased with him in so many ways.

“He was a real threat on Sunday, unfortunate to not get more success but he was a real threat.

“I’m not sure what else to say just really pleased to have him.

“We have good options so trying to keep everyone fresh.”

Looking ahead to the Manchester derby against Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday, Carrick said: “There’s no way we’re assuming.

“We won last year but we’re not going to do everything the same.

“I feel we’re getting better all the time and that helps us, we know it’s a big and important game and there’s a lot riding on it.

“We’re looking forward to it and we have a short time to recover and prepare for it but we will make the most of it.

“They’re a very good team with good results.

“They’ve got players to rotate from and that’s the position they’re in.

“We know we have to put in a really good performance to get the result we want.”

DON’T MISS: Ryan Giggs reveals huge Pep Guardiola admiration for Man Utd ace

Michael Carrick on his Man Utd future

Carrick, though, has admitted that he does not know for how long he will be in charge of Man Utd.

In January 2026, Man Utd appointed Carrick as their manager for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign.

After Carrick guided the Red Devils to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 season, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, decided to give him the managerial role on a permanent basis until 2028.

Carrick said when asked about his own position as Man Utd manager: “I think I said it pretty early on, all decisions were made were as if we were going to be here for a period of time.

“I didn’t how long that was going to be, I still don’t.

“We were planning for the future and what we wanted it to look like and that was from day one.

“The performance the lads gave on that City game was incredible with all that.

“From the start it was planning to where we want to get this club to in the long term.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd line up move for £60m-rated left-back as INEOS respond to Lewis Hall blow