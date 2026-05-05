Well-placed sources within Manchester United have emphatically backed the move to finalise the appointment of Michael Carrick as their next permanent head coach, with eight other contenders now cast aside and with work going on to add a Bayern Munich coach to the 44-year-old’s backroom team.

Carrick has transformed the fortunes of Manchester United since taking over on an interim basis, winning 10 of his 14 games at the helm and suffering just two defeats.

With the Red Devils now confirming their place in next season’s Champions League with three games to spare, the club can now ramp up their plans going forward, both on the transfer front and by first confirming their managerial structure too.

Carrick, who stepped in following the departure of Ruben Amorim earlier this year, was not initially the unanimous choice when director of football Jason Wilcox selected him as interim. However, Wilcox got his decision over the line at the time, despite others within the club favouring the return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is now actively pushing to make Carrick’s appointment permanent.

TEAMtalk understands Wilcox is in ongoing discussions with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell as the club edges closer to a final call.

However, the process of confirming Carrick’s appointment now looks inevitable with all United’s decision-makers now understood to be in unanimous agreement.

United have insisted throughout the process that they would explore all available options, and, despite Carrick’s immediate impact, they have done just that.

High-profile names, including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery have all been considered since Amorim’s exit.

Elsewhere, elite figures such as Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone have been discussed internally, while Andoni Iraola and Gareth Southgate have also been linked externally.

Yet it is Carrick who has surged to the front of the queue. His impact has been significant – guiding United back into the Champions League places and overseeing a run that has seen them collect more Premier League points than any other side in 2026.

Behind the scenes, planning for the summer is already underway and increasingly being shaped around Carrick’s tactical approach. Recruitment targets and coaching additions are being assessed with his system in mind…

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Carrick in tune with Wilcox as Man Utd appointment nears

As revealed by TEAMtalk, United are also monitoring Aaron Danks of Bayern Munich, a trusted Carrick ally from his time at Middlesbrough, with the interim boss keen to bring him into his backroom staff if appointed permanently.

While no approach has been made as of yet, a move is expected once Bayern Munich’s interest in the Champions League is over. Out of respect, United are keeping their distance so as not to distract the Bundesliga giants from the second leg of their semi-final against PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

However, United do want to bring Danks in – and you can read more about his rise in the game here – as part of Carrick’s coaching set-up, which already includes former England No.2 Steve Holland and another former Middlesbrough boss in Jonathan Woodgate.

Either way, United bosses are now preparing for the official dawning of a new era at Old Trafford under the permanent leadership of Carrick.

Crucially, Carrick’s candidacy has strong backing from within the dressing room. Sources indicate senior figures, including Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and summer signing, Matheus Cunha, have all made their support clear to the hierarchy.

Wilcox – who was among the few voices to express concerns over Amorim’s appointment due to system fit – is now determined to ensure the next decision aligns fully with the club’s long-term vision.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey confirmed: “Jason Wilcox was never easy with Amorim because of the system. But now they have seen what a coach in tune with the club’s recruitment can do.

“As we have revealed previously, this whole assessment of Carrick was not totally based on results, but clearly that will help.

“It is Carrick’s whole demeanour, his attitude, his ability to bring the staff, players, management and fans together so quickly after such a toxic couple of years at the club.”

With momentum building behind Carrick and key decision-makers aligning, Manchester United appear to be closing in on a defining appointment – one shaped as much by cultural fit as it is by results on the pitch.

United ready to rebuild midfield under Carrick

Part of United’s summer plans under Carrick involve rebuilding the midfield, with Casemiro departing and with the club seeking an upgrade for the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte.

While Elliot Anderson is described as the dream target, his signing is a process that looks increasingly difficult, with Manchester City ready to make a move of their own and amid claims his asking price could go well over £100m.

In light of that, United are instead planning to sign an £80m alternative as part of a £150m triple deal, a report on Tuesday has stated.

Harry Kane is another of United’s long-term targets, and the lethal striker has made a decision on a potential switch to Old Trafford.

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