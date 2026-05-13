Manchester United officials Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox want Michael Carrick to stay in the managerial role next season with formal talks about to begin, according to reliable reports, as Casemiro gives his verdict on whether or not the club’s co-owners, INEOS, should hand the job to the Englishman.

On April 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Michael Carrick is the ‘frontrunner’ for the Man Utd managerial role on a permanent basis.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Under the former Man Utd midfielder, the Red Devils have secured their place in the Premier League top five and will play in the Champions League next season.

While the football played by Man Utd has not been exhilarating, many of the players have flourished under Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes has been deployed in his natural number 10 role and has become a creative machine.

Kobbie Mainoo was marginalised under Amorim, but the midfielder is one of the first names on the Man Utd teamsheet when he is fit and available. Casemiro has also hit new heights and is currently playing some of the best football of his career under the 44-year-old’s guidance.

Sky Sports are now reporting that Man Utd are ‘ready to open talks’ with Carrick over the Man Utd managerial role.

‘Formal discussions are expected to begin’ before Man Utd’s final game of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion on May 24.

While Man Utd have not ruled out hiring someone else, the club’s hierarchy has ‘decided Carrick is the man they want to talk to first’.

The Athletic has reported that Man Utd CEO Berrada and director of football Wilcox want the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to hire Carrick.

The report has noted: ‘Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox feel Carrick is the right man to lead United into next season, and are ready to make the proposal to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

‘United’s co-owner is the ultimate decision-maker on major calls, and as such it has not yet been ratified, but all indications point to Carrick remaining in charge.

‘The Glazer family, who own the majority of shares, are content to allow Ratcliffe to lead on football matters.’

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Casemiro wants Michael Carrick to stay as Man Utd manager

Like Fernandes and Mainoo, Casemiro has been a huge figure for Man Utd this season and has been in great form.

The former Real Madrid star, though, will leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder has backed Carrick to stay on in the role as Man Utd manager next season.

Casemiro told ESPN Brazil last week: “In my opinion, he completely deserves it [the Manchester United job],

“I think he’s a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach.

“So it’s not up to me to choose, it’s up to the club.

“But if I could give my opinion, of course he deserves it, and he deserves the club’s total trust.

“Of course, the season is year-round, but since he arrived, he’s been doing an incredible job and I think that with more time he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United.”

The midfielder continued: “He’s a coach who knows the club, he’s a coach who was an idol at the club, he’s a coach who played a lot, won titles here, knows what the club is like, he knows what Manchester United is.

“So, full credit to the coach and there wasn’t much time, that for me was one of the big surprises, because he entered the middle of a troubled season.

“And the games, when he arrived, were not so much those games that we say to gain confidence, although in the Premier League there were not so many games like that, but those games, so there have already been difficult games.

“And the guy arrived and managed to change the club and me in particular, even more so because he was a former player, a midfielder.

“I’m happy for the person he is, the guy is a sensational person, an incredible person, and he deserves everything that’s happening in his career.”

Casemiro said about Carrick on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel this week: “He deserves to stay.

“The team plays very good. He will win any games. The team improves day by day. Game by game the team improves.

“So for me it’s a big problem because in my opinion he deserved this opportunity.

“So, especially for me, because he played in the midfield, he talked with me as a midfielder to a midfielder, it’s easier.

“But for me, he deserved the opportunity because the team is very comfortable.

“The team plays very good. We have big wins. So for me he deserved this opportunity.”

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