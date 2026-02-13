Michael Carrick has seen his hopes raised of becoming the permanent manager at Manchester United

Gary Neville’s top two choices to become the next Manchester United manager have both been taken off the table in the space of 24 hours after Carlo Ancelotti was ruled out of the running, leaving Michael Carrick’s hopes soaring and with TEAMtalk sources talking up the interim’s chances.

Carrick has led Manchester United on a five-match unbeaten run since taking charge at Old Trafford, with four wins and a draw propelling not just their hopes of a top-four finish, but also fuelling the 44-year-old’s prospects of taking the job permanently.

In charge until the remainder of the season, when club bosses will make a long-term decision on a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim, it’s thought that by bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford, Carrick’s chances of taking on the rolehe role full-time will be aided significantly. Clearly, the fans and the players have bought into the 44-year-old’s dynamic, thus far…

Despite that, Gary Neville is adamant that United need a world-class name to restore the club back to greatness and had personally earmarked one of either Thomas Tuchel or Ancelotti for the job.

However, after it was confirmed by the FA on Thursday that Tuchel has extended his contract as England boss by two further years until 2028, Ancelotti is now about to be taken off the table in a very similar manner.

Currently in charge of the Brazil national side, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Ancelotti is now expected to sign an extension to his deal with the South American nation, while also insisting the Italian’s name has never even come up for discussion at Old Trafford.

“I haven’t heard Carlo Ancelotti, to be perfectly honest with you,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“And my understanding is that Ancelotti, having taken the Brazil national team job for this forthcoming World Cup, very recently agreed a contract renewal to stay with the Brazilian Football Confederation through until the 2030 World Cup, which is the centenary edition.

“So at this stage, Ancelotti is not expected to be one of the managers available in the market in the summer, much like Thomas Tuchel.”

News of that extension, for another four years, has also been confirmed by The Athletic, while several journalists in Brazil have also confirmed that an extension has now been finalised.

Now, sources have told TEAMtalk exactly what that means for Carrick going forwards…

Man Utd chiefs strongly considering Carrick as permanent manager

As it stands, sources explained that Carrick took on the job knowing that if he gave a good account of himself, he would be propelled into the thinking to take on the job on a permanent basis. That was the gentleman’s agreement he struck with the club when stepping into the shoes vacated by Amorim.

Since taking over from the Portuguese, the 44-year-old former Middlesbrough boss has had United cooking – and we took a look at the three ways that Carrick has already made Amorim look foolish and with a regrettable double sale now taken off the table.

And with Ancelotti and now Tuchel now removed from the equation, Carrick will know his chances of taking on the role permanently have now been significantly boosted.

From the club’s end, sources can reveal that club bosses have certainly been impressed by what they have seen so far. Internally, they are loving his style, demeanour and attitude – and mixed with the club’s upturn in fortunes means he has certainly put himself in with a strong chance.

However, sources are adamant that they will continue to weigh up all possibilities and will not rush into any decision while distracting from the matter at hand: qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Such an achievement will also significantly boost the club’s summer transfer kitty, with a big focus being put on rebuilding the midfield – a replacement for Casemiro and potentially one other will be brought in – while a new left-sided attacker and a centre-half are also on the summer wishlist.

