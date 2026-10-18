Carrick promises to make Man Utd ‘stronger’ as Bruno Fernandes 2027 decision made

Michael Carrick has made a vow to make Manchester United “stronger” in January, while the club have come to a decision on Bruno Fernandes.

United have not improved after signing four players in the summer window. In fact, they’ve gone backwards after adding Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and reserve goalkeeper Karl Darlow to the mix.

They’re currently 13th in the Premier League, after coming third last season.

Michael Carrick wants to make Man Utd stronger

As a result, United boss Carrick wants to add to his squad again in January.

He said: “When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan and you want to make the best of it.

“Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don’t quite know. But without doubt, there’s opportunity because the transfer window is open.

“So we’ll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like.”

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Bruno Fernandes talks ongoing

There remains a suggestion that Bruno Fernandes is a target for some clubs, with the United captain’s deal running out in 2027 – though there is an option for another year.

It’s believed United are currently in talks with the Portuguese to extend his current terms.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “United are still in contract talks with Fernandes over a new deal. His contract is due to expire in 2027, but United do have an option to extend that for a further year.

“And obviously the two parties are in ongoing negotiations to see if they can sort out a longer-term deal for Fernandes.”

Jason Wilcox sack will change nothing

Meanwhile, United centre-back Lisandro Martinez called out director of football Jason Wilcox for failing to recruit better players in the summer window.

But it’s been said that if Wilcox were to depart, there’d be no change, as he has no real control at Old Trafford.

An agent has reportedly said in a report: “Jason is in an incredibly difficult position.

“Everybody would think he’s the decision-maker at the club, but he absolutely isn’t. United is run by the owners, Sir Jim and the Glazers.

“If you sack Wilcox, nothing will change. It’s a mess.”