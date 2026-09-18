Michael Carrick sack decision made – top Man Utd source

Manchester United will NOT sack Michael Carrick whose position has been described by a trusted source as ‘secure’, though the source also revealed a ‘deeper concern’ amongst INEOS chiefs that could hint this is the beginning of the end.

After a brief honeymoon period during Carrick’s spell as caretaker manager, the cracks and deficiencies are beginning to show now the 45-year-old is in charge on a permanent basis.

Man Utd have failed to keep a clean sheet against any of their five English opponents this season, shipping 10 goals along the way.

They were bounced out of the League Cup by Brighton despite taking a two-goal lead on home soil, and Carrick looked visibly shaken and out of his depth during a car crash of a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

The rapidly declining state of United’s season has already prompted calls for INEOS to call time on the Carrick experiment and appoint a more experienced and qualified manager. Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe have been linked.

In the wake of that defeat to the Seagulls, our correspondent Graeme Bailey insisted that United bosses were adamant that Carrick was going nowhere, with club sources delivering an emphatic message on the 44-year-old’s future.

Now that stance has been backed up by one of The Athletic’s Man Utd experts, Laurie Whitwell, who also insists the Red Devils have decided to stand by Carrick for now…

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Man Utd stick with Carrick, but ‘deeper concern’ spells trouble

Whitwell explained: ‘There are no indications United are drawing up contingencies for the head-coach position.

‘People with knowledge of the situation, who, like all of those spoken to for this article, have been kept anonymous to protect relationships, say Carrick’s job, as it stands, is secure. But results will naturally dictate the future.

‘Sources say director of football Jason Wilcox, whose task it would be to make a call on the matter, is described as being an advocate for stability.’

Yet despite Carrick’s job being safe for the time being, Whitwell did go on to highlight a ‘deeper concern’ growing inside United chiefs.

Whitwell added: ‘But the manner of the performance on Wednesday is what has prompted deeper concern; in particular, the ineffectual, lackadaisical efforts to stem the Brighton tide.

‘United players jogged around the pitch, left wide-open spaces defensively, and were sluggish in attack.

‘It spoke to a trend from the campaign so far. The Premier League’s official tracking data puts United 18th among the 20 clubs for sprints at 379 and 19th for high-speed runs at 1,364. Carrick’s team are also 14th for distance covered at 449.1 kilometres.

‘Such numbers invite questions on players’ fitness, whether due to training methods or their physical capacity — which then includes the people who signed them. Improving that aspect of their displays seems essential to gaining better results.’

Losing matches is one thing, but tasting defeat whilst highly paid players amble around the pitch while failing to do the basics is something Carrick must resolve, and quickly.

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