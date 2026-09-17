Manchester United remain fully committed to Michael Carrick and have “absolutely no plans” to sack their head coach, with sources strenuously insisting to TEAMtalk that there will be no knee-jerk reaction to the club’s difficult start to the season.

United’s latest setback saw them surrender a 2-0 lead at home to Brighton before losing 3-2 in the Carabao Cup third round, a result that not just ended one of their trophy hopes, but also brought loud boos from the Old Trafford stands to intensify the scrutiny on Carrick.

It was the first time in 50 years that United had lost at home after establishing a two-goal advantage, while the loss is their third in six games already this season.

After the match, a shell-shocked Carrick stuttered and stumbled his way through a real mess of an interview as he revealed the impact of their early season struggles.

Despite that, sources understand the defeat has not changed the thinking inside the club, with senior figures continuing to believe Carrick is the right man to lead the team despite the poor results and increasingly difficult atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford.

“Listen, the club firmly believe they have a very good young head coach in Michael Carrick. There will be no knee-jerk reactions here,” a club source told TEAMtalk.

“Things have not gone for Michael and the team in many ways thus far. Two wonder goals at Everton prevented the win, in a game they should have won.

“Sunday’s game against Man City was decided by a goal that even the Premier League have since confirmed should not have stood.”

Carrick’s side have endured a difficult opening to the campaign, with United losing three times already – more defeats than the head coach suffered across his first 17 matches after taking over from Ruben Amorim in January.

United have won only twice this season, beating newly promoted Ipswich at home after falling behind, before defeating Azerbaijani champions Sabah in the Champions League.

The results have inevitably created pressure around Carrick, but sources have told TEAMtalk there is no sense of panic within the club and no discussion about replacing him and despite the recently surfacing links in Italy to a 57-year-old coach.

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Instead, the hierarchy are blocking out the early-season noise over the head coach and believe in the circumstances behind some early setbacks, while also accepting the team has to start producing better results.

There is also an acknowledgement inside the club that the summer transfer window did not address every requirement identified by Carrick and his staff.

United believe the overall recruitment window was a good one and they did manage to land the three central midfielders they had targeted.

However, Carrick had also made clear that another left-back was required, and the club’s attempts to pursue players including Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall demonstrated that United agreed with that assessment.

In the end, though, no alternative to Luke Shaw was secured. That decision has become more significant with Shaw having missed the last two weeks through injury, leaving United without the additional option they had wanted in that position.

A further attacking signing was also wanted, but again United were unable to complete that piece of business, with the failure to offload Joshua Zirkzee ultimately ending their wishes to bring another one in.

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Sources have stressed to TEAMtalk that those shortcomings are being recognised internally, meaning the responsibility for the current situation is not being placed solely on Carrick.

The Brighton defeat has nevertheless made the mood around the club considerably more difficult, particularly going into Sunday’s match at Fulham.

United raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Shea Lacey and Mason Mount, but Brighton responded before half-time and then completed a remarkable second-half turnaround through Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper.

The nature of the defeat made it particularly damaging.

United had not previously lost at Old Trafford after taking a 2-0 lead in the same match since Tottenham came from behind to win by the same scoreline in 1976. It was also their first home defeat after leading at half-time since May 1984, before Sir Alex Ferguson had even arrived at the club.

Boss responds as supporters make their feelings clear

The reaction from the supporters was understandably hostile, with Carrick and his players booed off at the final whistle.

But the United head coach insisted afterwards that he was not allowing the external noise to affect him.

“I don’t feel under pressure,” Carrick said.

“Either way, that doesn’t bother me one bit.

“I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn’t bother me. What bothers me is winning games, having a good feeling around the place and a good feeling around the group to know we’re moving in a good direction.”

Carrick also accepted responsibility for the collapse against Brighton, telling Sky Sports that United could not accept the performance and needed to respond in their next match.

TEAMtalk understands that the club’s position remains aligned with Carrick’s own assessment that the priority is to get results rather than become consumed by speculation about his future.

There is, however, an acknowledgement that the atmosphere around Old Trafford is currently poor and that the situation goes beyond what happens on the pitch.

Fan protests against the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family continue to create tension around the club, while the recent situation involving 15-year-old academy prospect JJ Gabriel, who has asked to leave the club, has added another layer of unrest.

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Neither development is something Carrick can control, and sources have stressed that the wider issues surrounding United should not be confused with the club’s assessment of its head coach.

The message coming from inside the club is therefore that Carrick, his coaching staff and the first-team squad continue to have the backing of the hierarchy.

There is no appetite for an impulsive managerial change and no indication that the Brighton result has prompted United to reconsider their commitment to Carrick.

What the club does want, however, is a response.

United travel to London this weekend to face Fulham in a Premier League fixture that now takes on added importance, with the club keen to enter the international break having finally halted the poor run.