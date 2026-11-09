Michael Carrick sack: Fabrizio Romano reveals decision Man Utd just made

Fabrizio Romano has clarified what will now happen with Michael Carrick and the managerial situation at Manchester United.

Man Utd deserve credit for twice coming back from two goals down to secure a point in the pulsating 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s now one win in the Premier League all season, and with more than a quarter of the campaign gone, United are heading for the Championship.

The Red Devils reside in the relegation zone – a place Carrick has steered them – though the will of the fans appears to have swayed the hierarchy.

For the past few weeks, United fans have chanted in favour of Carrick and against the Glazers, Jason Wilcox, and at times, the players.

The support Carrick is receiving was cited as a reason why he remained in his position after the defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Carrick was given two more games before United would make a firm decision, and United produced a stirring comeback victory over Roma and a respectable draw with Villa.

Accordingly, the latest from Fabrizio Romano states Carrick is now safe, and the 45-year-old can knuckle down during the international break without fear of losing his job.

Man Utd sticking with Michael Carrick

Romano explained on his YouTube channel overnight: “And so what happens now? Manchester United are in a difficult situation. But internally at the club from the inside, the message I’m still getting is still calm around Michael Carrick.

“After the game, Michael Carrick was speaking to the press and Michael Carrick said in a clear way, ‘I expect to go forward. I expect to continue,’ when asked about his future. ‘I expect to be here to recover some players from injuries and to be ready after the international break.’ So, Carrick is feeling the confidence.

“Manchester United, as of today, are not advancing on any other solution. As of Sunday night, Man United have not contacted any other manager officially.

“A manager they had under consideration under serious consideration over the last few weeks I can confirm 100 percent was Unai Emery.

“But Unai Emery is untouchable for Aston Villa and Aston Villa have already offered Unai Emery a new contract, so Aston Villa are counting on Unai Emery to stay.

“Let me clarify, it’s now just about reaching the agreement [over] the contract and all the terms but it’s already very advanced and is expected to sign a new contract.

“So as of today, Manchester United are still in the position where Michael Carrick has very good chances to continue to stay and to have more opportunities after the international break. So that’s the status around Carrick.

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“Obviously, Man United are expected to move in the next weeks ahead of the January transfer window because they need to do something. I keep saying it’s not only Michael Carrick here.

“Every time we come here and we talk about Michael Carrick, that’s normal. But it’s also about the directors, the people of the club. This can’t be only the manager. This has to be has to be also someone else, not only the coach. That’s very clear.”

Rubberstamping that Carrick is now safe and won’t lose his job over the international break, TEAMtalk has been informed United are plotting an audacious move to provide Carrick with a new assistant…

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd plot ambitious move to bring in top Bayern Munich coach to become Carrick No.2