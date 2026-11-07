Premier League • England
Man Utd board in disarray on Carrick sack as doubts emerge on five replacements – boss could now AVOID axe
Manchester United are expected to stand by Michael Carrick should the side avoid a heavy loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, with a respected journalist revealing that the club’s hierarchy are completely torn over sacking the manager, though an Amorim-like leap” replacement is now being considered.
The Red Devils are going into this weekend’s clash against Unai Emery’s side desperately needing what would only be their second Premier League win of the campaign. Sat 17th – and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference – the Red Devils have started the season in dismal fashion; form which has left Carrick on the cusp of the sack.
Thankfully, they do go into Sunday’s ‘must-no-lose’ clash with a morale-boosting Champions League win under their belt, with the players “coming out fighting” for Carrick following a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Roma. They will need more of that resilience to have any chance against their in-form visitors.
Furthermore, with Carrick still under intense pressure and with the international break on the horizon, we’re heading now into the now-or-never territory for the club’s co-owners, INEOS.
However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, chaos reigns within the INEOS ranks, with the senior leadership torn on what to do for the best.
And with the players very publicly still behind the manager, together with the fact that their dream replacement, Emery, is unavailable, has now ensured that Carrick could remain come what may.
Now, in a very revealing update on the situation at Old Trafford, Delaney has revealed why serious doubts have emerged over four other managerial targets and, while he reveals a new Bundesliga boss is now in the frame, he’s explained why there is a very real chance that Carrick could stay on…
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Writing in The Independent, Delaney explained that sources say no one at the club has been willing to make a definitive call on Carrick, partly because they have “little idea” of a clear replacement.
Significantly, Delaney now claims there is a “growing sense he could survive the international break”, even if they lose to Aston Villa on Sunday, though it’s noted that a heavy home loss could leave them with a serious headache and probably with nowhere else to turn.
Of the managers available (after Emery was ruled out), Delaney paints a pretty grim picture at Old Trafford, and the fact that no outstanding candidate is ready-made to come in, likely favours Carrick staying on.
Going into more depth, Delaney reveals what sources are telling him about the merits of Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas and Julian Nagelsmann.
Starting with Howe, he explains that INEOS, as a collective, is less sold on the former Newcastle United manager than public perception suggests.
On Hurzeler, he claims there is a fear at Old Trafford that the young German may struggle without Brighton’s structure when there are higher stakes in play, while the fact that Brighton would demand hefty compensation, and United’s willingness to pay for that, is also a question.
He acknowledges that the board do have serious admiration for Fabregas, who has steered Como into the Champions League.
But there seems little desire of the Spaniard to leave mid-season, while he is ultimately seen as Mikel Arteta’s eventual successor at Arsenal – whenever that time comes.
Doubts over Nagelsmann; Sebastian Hoeness considered
On Nagelsmann, Delaney reveals that the German’s stock has dropped significantly and, while he notes that (director of recruitment) Christopher Vivell is a fan, others note poor feedback from Bayern (players didn’t respond well to his methods or personality, while the “skateboard to training” image doesn’t fit the United manager archetype).
On Conte, Delaney notes reports that INEOS believe the six-time title winner has the pedigree to succeed, though serious questions remain over whether the current squad is good enough for what he describes as a typical “good season then blow-up” pattern.
However, he does admit INEOS are now considering a new name to consider Carrick, with those in power at Old Trafford this week discussing the merits of Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.
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Having steered them into the Champions League again despite a limited budget, the 44-year-old’s reputation is on the rise.
Despite that, Delaney notes that would be a gamble, revealing it would represent a big “Amorim-like” leap were he to ditch the Bundesliga side for Old Trafford, and one that the board are, ultimately, not sure would pay off.
As a result, there appears to be a growing chance that Carrick survives not just Sunday, but also well into the current international break and beyond.
But, for now, the focus remains on the task at hand and recording what they are praying will be a morale-boosting result against Villa.