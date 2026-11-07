Man Utd board in disarray on Carrick sack as doubts emerge on five replacements – boss could now AVOID axe

Manchester United are expected to stand by Michael Carrick should the side avoid a heavy loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, with a respected journalist revealing that the club’s hierarchy are completely torn over sacking the manager, though an Amorim-like leap” replacement is now being considered.

The Red Devils are going into this weekend’s clash against Unai Emery’s side desperately needing what would only be their second Premier League win of the campaign. Sat 17th – and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference – the Red Devils have started the season in dismal fashion; form which has left Carrick on the cusp of the sack.

Thankfully, they do go into Sunday’s ‘must-no-lose’ clash with a morale-boosting Champions League win under their belt, with the players “coming out fighting” for Carrick following a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Roma. They will need more of that resilience to have any chance against their in-form visitors.

Furthermore, with Carrick still under intense pressure and with the international break on the horizon, we’re heading now into the now-or-never territory for the club’s co-owners, INEOS.

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, chaos reigns within the INEOS ranks, with the senior leadership torn on what to do for the best.

And with the players very publicly still behind the manager, together with the fact that their dream replacement, Emery, is unavailable, has now ensured that Carrick could remain come what may.

Now, in a very revealing update on the situation at Old Trafford, Delaney has revealed why serious doubts have emerged over four other managerial targets and, while he reveals a new Bundesliga boss is now in the frame, he’s explained why there is a very real chance that Carrick could stay on…

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