Man Utd: Michael Carrick sack remains ‘inevitable’ as he equals horror Ruben Amorim record

It's inevitable that Michael Carrick is going to be sacked by Manchester United

Alan Smith feels Michael Carrick being sacked by Manchester United is “inevitable” amid his mental exhaustion as he has equalled an unwanted record alongside Ruben Amorim.

United came back from behind twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. Villa went 2-0 up in four minutes and then 4-2 up inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

After 90 minutes, they were still ahead, before two stoppage time goals saw United pick up a point – though they are 18th in the Premier League.

At 4-2, Smith was asked on commentary what is next for the Red Devils.

He said: “The inevitable next step will be the manager.

“He’s suffering.”

After the final whistle, Smith said: “Michael Carrick‘s expression says it all, it’s mentally exhausting.

“His players look shocked. They don’t know what to think, the fans don’t know what to think.”

The draw against Villa means United have now gone eight league games without a win. In the process, Carrick has equalled the club record of eight winless games in the Premier League, set when predecessor Ruben Amorim was in charge.

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Michael Carrick is safe for now

Insider David Ornstein suggested a catastrophe from United against Villa might have seen Carrick sacked – but while it looked likely at 2-0 after four minutes, the club showed fight again, so he might well be safe for a little while yet.

Ornstein said: “I think the truth here at Old Trafford is that they do want Michael Carrick to succeed.

“If they wanted to remove him and make a change, I think they would’ve already done it by now and found an interim solution.

“And with that result in midweek against Roma, there was a bit of improved spirit, and let’s see what happens against Villa today.

“Think the truth is, there isn’t a firm plan here at Old Trafford for what to do if they were to make a change.

“No doubt they would’ve had conversations with representatives in recent weeks, and they’ll have more time to do so over the international break.

“A disastrous result today and maybe you think there will be a change, but as things stand, they’re continuing with Michael Carrick.

“I don’t know of a clear alternative plan.”