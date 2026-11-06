Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd to fire manager if losing to Aston Villa – report

Michael Carrick has come under intense pressure at Man Utd.

Michael Carrick will lose his job if Manchester United are ‘well beaten’ by Aston Villa on Sunday, according to a report, though that’s not the view shared by all.

Carrick has overseen a diabolical start to the new season, with Man Utd posting a record of three wins, four draws and seven defeats across all competitions so far.

The Red Devils are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, while the fact multiple players have spoken out in public points to the manager not having a handle on the dressing room.

United finally ended their winless streak in midweek when coming from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2. However, Sky Sports stated that internally, INEOS view that result as something of a ‘chaotic’ fluke given the comeback stemmed from a re-taken penalty.

And according to the latest from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, a heavy defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday will see Man Utd pull the trigger and sack Carrick.

Man Utd to sack Michael Carrick if losing beaten heavily by Aston Villa – report

O’Rourke stated in his report: ‘Michael Carrick remains at risk of being sacked by Man United if they are well beaten by Aston Villa this weekend.’

He added: ‘[Carrick] is still one defeat away from being relieved of his duties as Villa visit Old Trafford this weekend.’

O’Rourke then stated: ‘Michael Carrick must guide Man United to a win vs Aston Villa.’

The journalist concluded: “If they lose that game against Aston Villa, and lose it badly, it’s just going to heap the pressure even more on Carrick, and then you’ve got the dreaded international break where it gives the board a chance to make changes.

“Obviously, the fans are still behind him as well, which is, I think, a key point for the United hierarchy, that they haven’t turned on Carrick. I think this weekend’s game will be huge and if they lose it he will likely be sacked.”

However, that assessment is not one shared by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

On Thursday, he stressed Man Utd are not advancing in discussions with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, or any other managerial candidate.

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In his mind, that points to Carrick being in line to survive the international break, even if his side do taste defeat at the weekend.

“They [United chiefs] decided to give him to the international break, a chance to turn things around,” said Whitwell.

“Not to say they’d make a change during the break, but to reassess at that point…

“I’m not aware of anything advancing with any other candidates, even in just honing in on potential successors.

“It would suggest that Carrick’s got the job.”

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