Carrick under threat of Man Utd ‘mutiny’ as top candidates alarmed by Fernandes outburst

Michael Carrick is at risk of a dressing room ‘mutiny’ at Manchester United, while key targets for the managerial position are concerned by the behaviour of top players, according to two separate reports.

After the dire 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes said: “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence.”

When asked directly if Carrick got his tactics wrong, Fernandes replied: “That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

At his pre-match press conference for the Bournemouth game, Carrick was quizzed on whether he would strip Fernandes of the captaincy. The head coach responded: “I will always do what is best for the football club.”

This is not the first time a senior player has spoken out against the club in recent weeks. Lisandro Martinez was forced to apologise after criticising director of football Jason Wilcox for not signing enough players in the summer.

As per Football Insider, Carrick could be ousted by a ‘dressing room mutiny’ at Old Trafford.

Their report quotes journalist Pete O’Rourke as saying: “This dissent that’s going on within the camp right now, in the dressing room as well, it doesn’t paint a good picture of Man United.

“We’ve had Bruno Fernandes questioning the tactics as well, and obviously we had Lisandro Martinez questioning the recruitment hierarchy for not strengthening enough.

“It’s time now for Man United to batten down the hatches and try and battle through the stormy waters that they’re in right now.

“But the whole thing just piles even more pressure on Michael Carrick, who finds his position really under increased pressure, and with the players seemingly unhappy as well.”

The Telegraph state that several coaches in line to replace Carrick ‘think the dressing room is out of control’.

They quote a source as saying: “It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix.”

A second added: “The players talk too much. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that has to be respected.”

Nagelsmann, Emery and Howe all on Man Utd radar

We can confirm that Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte are all on United’s shortlist, should Carrick be sacked.

However, Emery will be difficult to prise away from Aston Villa as he has complete control of the club’s first-team operations.

The fact Nagelsmann, Howe and Conte are all free agents means they would be far easier to snare.

Fabian Hurzeler has impressed United chiefs hugely, though he is looking to stay at Brighton until at least the end of the season.

Reports in Italy have claimed Conte is already in talks to replace Carrick, forcing the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss to respond.

A journalist has revealed whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe is inclined to go with Wilcox or Christopher Vivell’s managerial choice.