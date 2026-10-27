Laurie Whitwell drops bombshell on Man Utd sacking Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is set to stay in charge of Manchester United, despite intense speculation he could be sacked, according to trusted Old Trafford reporter Laurie Whitwell.

Carrick’s position as Man Utd head coach appeared untenable after a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como and a 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth. After the defeat to Bournemouth, United fans sang Carrick’s name and applauded him off the pitch, anticipating he would not be in charge for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

United supporters also made their feelings known by chanting against INEOS and the Glazers, while booing the players down the tunnel.

Rumours United could appoint Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann ramped up in the aftermath of that game.

Sources told us on Tuesday morning that the expectation was United would make a change and sack Carrick prior to the Chelsea clash.

The Athletic then reported that United are ‘in limbo’, and that there are ‘no guarantees’ Carrick will stay in his role.

Their report did add though that INEOS could try to break the cycle of constant change by sticking with the 45-year-old. It was also noted that United could decide to back Carrick due to concerns over the cost of firing him and landing a replacement.

As per an important update from The Athletic’s United correspondent Whitwell, Carrick ‘will be given [the] chance to turn results around.’

Whitwell added: ‘Carrick is taking training at Carrington, staff + players preparing #MUFC for Saturday trip to Chelsea.’

A second trusted United source, Mike Keegan, has reported the same information. He wrote on X: ‘Understand Michael Carrick will be given the opportunity to turn things around at Manchester United.

‘Training taking place as normal and the focus is on delivering a response at Chelsea on Saturday.’

Carrick to stay in charge despite strong Howe links

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is understood to be a big fan of former Newcastle boss Howe. We understand the Red Devils would need to pay Newcastle £3million in compensation to hire the 48-year-old.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, meanwhile, has been described as United’s ‘dream’ appointment, as he would have the authority and know-how to significantly improve the current crop of players.

United chiefs have been holding ‘crisis talks’ to decide whether to axe Carrick or stick with him.

Many fans and pundits alike expected Carrick to be the fall guy for the dreadful performances of the players, yet it now seems United are prioritising continuity over change.

United officials have clearly seen that the fans remain loyal to Carrick. But it is still a risky decision, as the squad is not playing for Carrick at all.

Gary Neville believes Carrick will be ‘disgusted’ with how his players have ‘conned him’ this season.