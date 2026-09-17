FIVE candidates to replace Carrick at Man Utd revealed as INEOS face ‘big’ sack ‘decision’

Manchester United are doing ‘due diligence’ on five potential replacements for Michael Carrick as INEOS face the difficult decision of potentially sacking the club legend.

The Red Devils have endured a hugely disappointing start to the season, having picked up just four points from as many Premier League games so far, including a disappointing 1-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford last time out.

The pressure on Carrick has increased further after United threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Dropping points against Fulham on Saturday, ahead of the international break, could be a hammer blow for Carrick, even if sources close to the club have told TEAMtalk that they are standing by their manager.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd’s chiefs are already putting plans in place to potentially replace Carrick.

“I’m not sure if there is universal backing, to be perfectly honest!” Jacobs told United Stand when asked whether Carrick has full support at Man Utd.

He added: “Manchester United are doing their due diligence in case they have to make a change.” Jacobs then lists five potential candidates to be the Red Devils’ next manager in an “unpredictable situation”.

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“What makes this a more unpredictable situation is when we were speaking [about Man Utd’s manager plans] at the end of last season, a lot of the candidates were not actually available!” Jacobs continued.

“Julian Nagelsmann was off to the World Cup, it wasn’t known at that point that he would end up quitting.

“Thomas Tuchel had extended, off the back of the World Cup the expectation is still that he manages a home Euros but you can never say never.

“Eddie Howe was at Newcastle United, Kieran McKenna was in a job

“Unai Emery has people that appreciated him, but the feeling was why would he leave Aston Villa, no one is saying that Emery wants out but there’s definitely a different landscape at that club!

“So several of the candidates when we were speaking in March, that weren’t that attainable in the summer, some of them are available and some of them are more attainable and that’s where Manchester United are going to have to make a big decision!”

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