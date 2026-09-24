Carrick sack odds SLASHED at Man Utd as report names six-time title winner top of the wishlist

Michael Carrick is the subject of speculation that he could face the sack at Manchester United

Speculation that Michael Carrick is facing the sack at Manchester United has gathered pace after his odds of becoming the next Premier League manager to lose his job were dramatically cut – though sources have told TEAMtalk why the 44-year-old does not need to be overly concerned about his position just yet.

The Red Devils went into the new campaign off a wave of optimism brought on by the club’s excellent form over the second half of last season under their then interim manager. And having helped United finish third to claim a first return to the Champions League in three years, Carrick deservedly was handed the job on a permanent basis.

However, just a matter of months into that two-year deal and questions are already starting to be raised in the media. United’s campaign has gotten off to a dismal start, and with just one Premier League win to their name in their opening five games, the club sits 12th.

Worse was to come after the Carabao Cup exit to Brighton, as United surrendered a half-time lead at home to lose a game for the first time in over 50 years – while a scrappy late point in a 1-1 draw at Fulham in their last game before the break has done little to ease the pressure.

All these results have now seen bookmakers slash the odds on Carrick losing his job, with the 44-year-old now the 5/2 second favourite (behind Roberto De Zerbi) to be sacked, while he is now 11/10 to be culled before Christmas.

On the flip side, he is now a very short 2/1 to see out the entire season in the United dugout.

Off the back of all that, reports in Italy are now seriously championing the cause of the job going to Antonio Conte, who is currently out of work after leaving Napoli in the summer and open to new opportunities.

Reports earlier this week claimed Conte – a six-time title-winning coach – was waiting by the phone for United’s call, while a fresh report has now further substantiated these claims…

Carrick sack claims dismissed by Man Utd sources

Indeed, with regard to Conte, Calciomercato claimed on Wednesday that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss was ‘top of United’s wishlist’ to take the job.

Their report reads: “Rumours of Antonio Conte’s possible arrival at Manchester United have been confirmed, with the former Napoli manager reportedly in pole position.

“The Red Devils’ difficult start to the season is leading the English club to consider a change on the bench, with Carrick potentially being sacked in the near future.

“According to what our editorial team has gathered, Manchester United have put the Italian coach at the top of their wish list.”

Despite all that, TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed earlier this week that Carrick’s position is not in serious jeopardy.

And he revealed that club sources had told them ‘there has been no contact with potential managerial candidates’ with ‘no concerns over’ Carrick’s position at the club.

On the 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday, Bailey added: ‘The result was viewed internally as an important one to avoid losing, given the pressure already surrounding the team after a difficult opening to the campaign.’

Despite that backing, Gary Neville feels Carrick has a major job on his hands after branding Sunday’s draw the worst he had ever seen in his time following the club, while having named the players he feels are going to ‘kill’ the manager.

Another club legend, Wayne Rooney, feels INEOS left Carrick in a difficult spot with what he perceived as their “weak” summer recruitment, insisting the blame should not lie with the manager.

With regard to those links to Conte, this piece has argued why the club’s board should take a chance and ‘dance with the devil’ by appointing the Italian.