Man Utd officially confirm Michael Carrick sack as club releases emotional 142-word statement

Manchester United have finally – and officially – confirmed the sacking of manager Michael Carrick after just 32 games at the helm, with the club having also reached a full agreement with his successor, Mauricio Pochettino and an announcement on the Argentine expected soon.

Carrick worked wonders when taking over the Red Devils on an interim basis in January in succession to Ruben Amorim, steering the club back into the Champions League with a third-place finish in the Premier League that ultimately earned him a two-year contract to become permanent boss.

But after failing to land a raft of top targets over the summer transfer window, United have begun the season in alarming fashion, winning just one of 10 Premier League games to find themselves entrenched in the relegation zone and sitting 18th in the table.

As a result, it emerged on Monday that the club were ready to pull the trigger on his reign, with multiple outlets reporting that the decision had been made by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to terminate his contract.

Unfortunately, Carrick, despite knowing the writing was on the wall, has since been forced to undergo training at their Carrington complex – or at least oversee it for those players not called up on international duty – providing the club legend with one final and ultimate humiliation.

However, after TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that the club’s media were planning an emotional and sensitive statement to confirm the 45-year-old’s exit, official confirmation that Carrick had been sacked finally arrived at 10.30am on Thursday November 12.

In a statement on the club’s website, United confirmed Carrick has now been axed: “Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

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Man Utd make January plans with Pochettino

While Paul Scholes has expressed some concerns about what the new manager is capable of achieving, INEOS are understood to already be putting the wheels in motion for some much-needed team strengthening under Pochettino in the January window.

An announcement to confirm his appointment is expected in due course, with an agreement in principle already being reached.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on both when Pochettino can expect to take charge at Old Trafford and on the club’s plans for the January window.

Out of respect for the U.S. men national team, because obviously to find a solution now with the games upcoming in the next few days would be difficult to find another obviously another alternative. And so Pochettino is ready to help for the next few games, and then sign with United.

“The agreement between Mauricio Pochettino, his lawyers, and Manchester United is done. Verbally agreed, closed, completed. So the contract, the staff, everything. They are closing on every single detail,” Romano said.

“Pochettino said yes in the afternoon. The contract was ready in the evening, night, and now working on the formal steps.

“Man Utd made an approach with the U.S. National Team Federation to have a conversation about all the details about the release clause. Obviously, United were made aware of the $10 million release clause of Mauricio Pochettino in the conversation they had with his camp, with his lawyers.

“In case they want to get also some members of the staff of Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United will also have to pay a little bit more. That’s not a difference from $10m to $15m, or from $10m to $20m, but still a little bit of money to get part of the staff of Mauricio Pochettino.”

Romano added: “In the first meetings they will have with the club, they will discuss, and that’s something they already mentioned in the first contacts they had between Pochettino United; they already said very soon we will have specific meetings regarding the January transfer window.

“He’s not the kind of manager who says, ‘Okay, give me the players, I will take care of them’. Pochettino is very good also at taking care of what he has.

“He’s a coach who, especially at Tottenham, showed that he can do very good things with players that are not constantly changing.

“But at the same time, Pochettino likes to be involved. Pochettino likes to have his say, and in this case, I expect Pochettino to be involved with Man Utd because they need to change.

“Already in January, they need to do something. Could be two, could be three, could be one. I don’t know. We will see. But United will sign players in January. I can guarantee that because that’s part of the strategy at the club, regardless of who’s going to be the coach.

“Now, with Pochettino, who’s a manager who likes to be involved, I think this is going to be the direction of travel. So we will be following that because obviously it’s an important part of the story.”

Pochettino has already shortlisted three Premier League targets to strengthen the team in central defence, per a report on Wednesday, while the new manager would also ideally like to add a new right-back to his mix.

Despite all that, David Ornstein has been left perplexed by the goings-on at Old Trafford, revealing a bizarre double INEOS U-turn over the Argentine’s appointment.

Carrick leaves Old Trafford with a record of 15 wins from his 32 games at the helm, a win percentage of 46.9%.