Man Utd plot ambitious move to bring in top Bayern Munich coach to become Carrick No.2 – Exclusive

Bayern Munich coach Aaron Danks come could in to assist Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Manchester United are considering bringing in another coach to strengthen Michael Carrick’s backroom staff should they decide to keep him in charge, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

United’s hierarchy, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, are due to hold high-level discussions at Carrington this week, with Carrick’s future expected to be top of the agenda.

The club had always planned to assess the situation during the international break, but they enter it facing the worst start to a Premier League season in their history – and now sit 19th in the table.

United are sitting in the relegation zone, with just one league victory from their opening 10 matches, and the pressure is mounting on Carrick as the club weighs up whether to make another managerial change.

Wilcox and his recruitment team, including head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, have been assessing potential alternatives.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been viewed as a leading candidate by Wilcox, while Vivell is known to admire former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Antonio Conte has also made no secret of his desire to take charge at Old Trafford, while current managers at Aston Villa and Como, Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas, are among those admired within the wider football operation.

Elsewhere, a flurry of overnight betting has seen Mauricio Pochettino explode out of nowhere to become the new favourite to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

However, sticking with Carrick remains a genuine option, with Wilcox ultimately holding the key decision over whether United make a change.

And TEAMtalk understands that, should the club decide to retain Carrick, they are considering strengthening his coaching team with an additional appointment…

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Man Utd consider move to add Bayern Munich coach to Carrick staff

And the name that has long been admired at Old Trafford is Aaron Danks, who is currently a key part of Vincent Kompany’s coaching staff at Bayern Munich.

Highly-rated Danks previously worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough, and United believe his coaching qualities could prove valuable if they decide to give their current manager further backing.

The possibility of adding another coach is one of several avenues being considered by Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and other key decision makers, as United assess how best to get their season back on track.

Carrick’s position has come under increasing scrutiny after a disappointing run of results, although Sunday’s remarkable 4-4 draw with Aston Villa offered a reminder of the team’s ability to fight back.

Two injury-time goals helped United salvage a point, but the result did little to disguise the scale of the challenge facing Carrick, with only one league win from the opening 10 games.

Speaking after the game, Carrick admitted that he expects to be allowed the chance to fight on at Old Trafford, having seen some encouraging signs from the game.

United now have a major decision to make during the international break, with Wilcox and his senior colleagues weighing up whether a change of manager or further support for Carrick offers the best route forward.

Their next fixture after the break could hardly be more significant, with a mammoth clash against arch-rivals Liverpool awaiting them on November 22.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has shared what he expects to happen next at Old Trafford with regard to Carrick’s future.

Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand has explained why watching United ‘gives me grey hair’, while Roy Keane has offered his one-word synopsis of Senne Lammens’ display against Villa at Old Trafford.