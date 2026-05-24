A midfielder who is reportedly the absolute priority signing for Michael Carrick is now viewed as ‘really expensive’ by Manchester United, and the deal may not progress any further.

Man Utd will overhaul their midfield this summer, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte both on the way out. The former is heading to Inter Miami where he’ll play alongside Lionel Messi. The latter is the subject of growing interest from clubs in Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig.

Man Utd’s top target is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. However, there are multiple issues in play.

Firstly, The Athletic recently claimed Forest now value Anderson at a whopping £125m. The latest from Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Forest’s price tag is in excess of £100m.

Secondly, and more pertinently, TEAMtalk understands Anderson has agreed to join Manchester City instead. An agreement in principle on personal terms has been struck.

This is a blow to the Red Devils, though according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Anderson isn’t actually the No 1 midfield target in Carrick’s eyes.

Carrick has been named as Man Utd’s new permanent manager and per Di Marzio, he views Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali , not Anderson, as the bigger prize anyway.

Newcastle will sell one or potentially two of their best players this summer to fund a rebuild. Anthony Gordon is the one they’re most willing to let go and he’s agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

Regarding Tonali, Di Marzio stated Man Utd were confident of signing the Italy international for a fee totalling €100m / £86m.

However, that went against a recent report from The Chronicle that stated Newcastle’s true asking price is €115m / £100m.

Man Utd view Sandro Tonali transfer as ‘really expensive’ – Fabrizio Romano

Either way, and factoring in Tonali’s high salary demands, the latest from Romano states Man Utd view the operation to sign Tonali as ‘really expensive’.

In other words, there are serious doubts as to whether Man Utd believe this would be a deal worth pursuing.

“Manchester United have been on a mission in the recent days in Italy to discuss about several topics,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“For example, a player they really appreciate is Sandro Tonali and his agents are based in Italy. Tonali is obviously playing at Newcastle.

“Manchester United believe Tonali at the moment is really expensive, so at the moment the price remains the problem.

“But the appreciation from Man Utd for Tonali is clear.”

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Part of Man Utd’s ‘mission’ in Italy was to ramp up a move for Atalanta’s Ederson. As mentioned, there’ll be more than one signing in midfield.

The latest on Ederson’s rapidly advancing move to Old Trafford can be found here, and it all makes great reading for those wanting to see the Brazil international at Man Utd.

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