England boss Thomas Tuchel was someone ‘very high’ up in Manchester United’s thinking as they searched for their new manager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, but Jason Wilcox is ‘thrilled’ with the prospect of an alternative appointment.

It had been widely expected that Tuchel would see out his contract with the Football Association, which was due to expire this summer after the World Cup finals.

However, we understand that intermediaries made contact regarding the German tactician, and the response from Old Trafford was overwhelmingly positive about the 52-year-old’s credentials.

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss has long been admired by United’s hierarchy, who saw him as a potential game-changer in their ongoing rebuild.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Tuchel himself would have been open to the prospect of taking the reins at United, viewing the club as a “dream project” at this stage of his career.

However, any hopes of a move to Manchester have now been dashed. Tuchel has committed to an extra two years with England, ruling out a return to club management this summer. He is now set to take charge of the Three Lions in Euro 2028.

While it is believed he will eventually return to the club scene, that move will not happen in the immediate future, so United are continuing their exhaustive search for a long-term successor to Ruben Amorim…

Man Utd chiefs ‘thrilled’ with Carrick’s success

Sources indicate that interim boss Michael Carrick remains firmly in the mix. As previously revealed, Carrick is making a compelling case for the permanent role, and those close to him have confirmed his desire to take the job full-time.

The 44-year-old has led his side to four wins and one draw in his first five games, and a victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this evening would see the Red Devils rise to fourth in the Premier League table, and leave them just three points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

United’s top brass, including director of football, Wilcox, are said to be ‘quietly thrilled’ with the manner of Carrick’s tenure so far, which has only strengthened his candidacy.

However, sources insist that the club remains intent on conducting thorough due diligence on all available options before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that United hold genuine interest in Newcastle stars Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, viewing them as potential statement additions in the summer.

However, it could take over £175million to lure both players from St James’ Park, with the Magpies taking a firm stance on both players.

In other news, United have been urged to make a shock move for Chelsea star Jorrel Hato, with a former Old Trafford coach explaining why the defender’s summer move to Chelsea was a mistake.

The defender joined the Blues in a £37million deal last summer but is yet to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, despite having world-class potential.

